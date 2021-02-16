CockroachDB Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs today announced the availability of CockroachDB in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. The availability of CockroachDB will enable Azure users to build resilient, scalable, highly available, cloud-native applications for the modern era.

CockroachDB is a cloud-native, distributed SQL database that provides a standard, developer-friendly SQL interface and linear, automated scale for data without the labor-intensive overhead of manual sharding. CockroachDB replicates data across multiple nodes so that even with the loss of a node or region, data is always available. It guarantees distributed, transactional consistency at a local and global scale and provides the ability to tie data to a location so you can counter latency issues and comply with data privacy regulations.

"As organizations accelerate their transition to the cloud and the development of cloud-native applications, they require a reliable, scalable database," said Spencer Kimball CEO and co-founder of Cockroach Labs. " The availability of CockroachDB on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace empowers Azure users to leverage a database that was purpose-built to manage transactions in the cloud."

Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome CockroachDB to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling finished Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications and premium datasets. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Get started with CockroachDB on Azure Marketplace today here and learn more about CockroachDB by visiting www.cockroachlabs.com

Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB, the most highly evolved cloud-native, distributed SQL database on the planet. Helping companies of all sizes—and the apps they develop— to scale fast, survive anything, and thrive everywhere. CockroachDB is in use at some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries, including Equifax, Bose, Comcast and some of the largest companies in banking, retail, and media. Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Altimeter, Benchmark, Greenoaks, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Lone Pine, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, and Workbench. For more information, please visit cockroachlabs.com

