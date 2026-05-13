CockroachDB Brings Distributed SQL to IBM Power and IBM Cloud

A modern data foundation for IBM's hybrid infrastructure, built for mission-critical workloads and ready for agentic scale

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs, the company behind CockroachDB, a cloud-agnostic, PostgreSQL-compatible system of record for modern applications, today announced that CockroachDB will be available in the IBM Cloud catalog and supported on IBM® Power® processor-based server systems. This can give enterprises a direct path to adopt a distributed SQL database within IBM's ecosystem and enable them to modernize mission-critical workloads while preserving existing investments in IBM Power infrastructure and IBM Cloud.

Shift to Distributed, Agentic-Scale Data Infrastructure

AI is reshaping the role of the database. As applications evolve to incorporate autonomous systems and continuous decision-making, the data layer must support agentic-scale concurrency, global distribution, and strict consistency simultaneously. This marks a fundamental shift from traditional architectures, which were optimized for stability within monolithic environments rather than coordination across distributed cloud regions and data centers. For industries where reliability is critical, this raises the bar for how data infrastructure must perform at scale.

At the same time, this shift is pushing databases beyond traditional systems of record into a core foundation for how applications and services are deployed across hybrid environments. By combining IBM Power Systems and IBM Cloud with CockroachDB's distributed architecture, organizations can modernize incrementally, extending existing systems while establishing a flexible, distributed data foundation aligned to hybrid and multicloud strategies.

"Enterprises running workloads on IBM Power Systems and IBM Cloud need a data platform that evolves with their business," said Allen Terleto, VP Global Partners and Ecosystem at Cockroach Labs. "For decades, monolithic databases were tuned and retrofitted to keep pace with web-scale demands. Today, agentic AI marks an inflection point that calls for a fundamentally different approach to data infrastructure. With CockroachDB, IBM clients can unify globally distributed transactions with AI-driven data access patterns on a single platform, enabling agentic-scale distributed applications without the constraints of legacy architectures."

Expansion of Hybrid Data Infrastructure Across IBM Cloud and IBM Power The inclusion of CockroachDB in the IBM Cloud catalog builds on the growing collaboration between Cockroach Labs and IBM, expanding how enterprises deploy distributed data infrastructure across IBM's hybrid cloud ecosystem. Customers can now procure and deploy CockroachDB directly within IBM VPC and IBM Power Virtual Server while maintaining consistency with workloads running on-premises on IBM Power and other IBM platforms.

This collaboration provides a scalable path to deliver modern, distributed SQL capabilities to enterprises worldwide through IBM channels. Customers can procure and consume CockroachDB within existing IBM Cloud agreements, including committed spend—streamlining procurement, simplifying vendor management, and aligning with established enterprise buying models. The offering also includes IBM-backed support, service-level agreements, and consistent operations across hybrid environments.

IBM is focused on helping clients run mission-critical workloads across hybrid cloud environments," said Rohit Badlaney, GM, IBM Cloud Product, Design and Industry Platforms. "By making CockroachDB available in the IBM Cloud catalog and supporting IBM Cloud PowerVS and on prem Power Systems we're expanding the database options available to our customers, combining the performance and reliability of Power environments with the flexibility of cloud to support modern, data-intensive and AI-driven applications."

As enterprise demand grows for databases that can support both traditional transactional workloads and emerging AI use cases, CockroachDB provides a consistent, distributed data layer across IBM's platforms, combining enterprise-grade reliability with the flexibility to operate across hybrid environments.

To learn more about CockroachDB and IBM, visit https://www.cockroachlabs.com/partners/ibm/

About Cockroach Labs

Cockroach Labs is the company behind CockroachDB, a cloud-agnostic, PostgreSQL-compatible database built to power modern, business-critical applications. Designed for resilience, scale, and compliance, CockroachDB enables organizations to run anywhere across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

Cockroach Labs is trusted by major global banks and leading companies including Booking.com, Squarespace, FanDuel, OpenAI, and DoorDash to power their most demanding workloads.

SOURCE Cockroach Labs, Inc.