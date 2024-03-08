CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice Launches Major Expansion of European Franchisee Support

CoCo expanding support and infrastructure for franchisees in Europe : Single-store franchise opportunities now available Expanded regional supply channels Launch of training programs for entrepreneurs

CoCo to attend Franchise Expo Paris 2024

Also hosting CoCo Europe Franchise Forum to further engage regional entrepreneurs

PARIS and TAIPEI, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium bubble tea franchise CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice is announcing a significant expansion of regional infrastructure and support for European franchisees, to be highlighted when it attends the upcoming Franchise Expo Paris 2024 (Booth #T44, March 16-18). In addition, the brand is hosting its own franchise forum in Barcelona, Spain on Mar 21 to further empower and connect with European entrepreneurs.

CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice 2024 new brand image Wall_Art_3_Guys

"In Europe, CoCo is in the early stages of an exciting growth journey," notes Kody Wong, Director of Business Development at CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice. "These new initiatives are tapping into what we see as enormous potential in the region — driven by booming interest in bubble tea and the passion of young, diverse entrepreneurs interested in opening their own CoCo branch."

Expanding infrastructure in the growing European market

Europe's bubble tea market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% until 2032, and CoCo itself has grown 142% worldwide, from 3,500 stores in 2019 to 5,000 in 2023. Drawing significant interest recently from potential franchisees in Spain, Italy, Belgium, and The Netherlands, the brand has recently worked with local partners to bring the delights of its signature pearl milk tea to consumers in Valencia, Spain; Rome and Milan, Italy; Lyon, France; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Antwerp, Belgium; and Glasgow, Scotland.

To harness this momentum and cater to expanding palates in the region, CoCo is:

Making single-store franchises available in Europe , serving to empower young, diverse entrepreneurs and bubble tea enthusiasts

, serving to empower young, diverse entrepreneurs and bubble tea enthusiasts Scaling up supply channels for the region to augment flows of boba materials

to augment flows of boba materials Launching training infrastructure on the continent to further set up CoCo bubble tea franchisees for success

Strengthening its presence in Europe

At the Franchise Expo Paris 2024, CoCo will share further information on the wide range of resources and support currently available to the region's beverage entrepreneurs. To take its commitment to the European market to the next level, the brand is also organizing the CoCo Europe Franchise Forum in Barcelona, Spain on Mar 21, where it will host potential partners to explore its various franchise opportunities.

Why partner with CoCo

CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice brings a major global footprint and high brand recognition, which carries over directly to the success of its franchise stores. Its extensive supply chain helps to stabilize costs for franchise partners, and the brand provides resources such as pre-opening preparation, daily operational support, and comprehensive training and support programs for seamless communication with CoCo's head office. In addition, onsite assistance is available to set up franchisees for success.

About CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice

CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice aims to create a diverse and sustainable community for its consumers by providing visually refreshing products. We continue to be one of the fastest-growing companies and are looking for enterprising partners to join the CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice franchise networks. Check CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice's official website and start your application now.

For more information, please visit https://www.coco-tea.com/.

