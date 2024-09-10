COCO Labs Rebrands to Dark Horse Cannabis in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark Horse Cannabis is proud to announce its rebrand from COCO Labs, signaling a new chapter marked by a refreshed identity and continued dedication to excellence. Specializing in crafting high-quality edibles, concentrates, and more for various brands, Dark Horse Cannabis provides comprehensive services ranging from formulation development to manufacturing, packaging, and labeling, all while adhering to stringent quality control measures to ensure the highest product standards.

"As an original member of COCO Labs, I am proud of the brand recognition we built and maintained over the years. Rest assured, many of the talented people from COCO are now part of the Dark Horse team, bringing the same high-quality products and fresh, innovative options to Missouri consumers," said Dark Horse Director of Operations, Craig Smith.

The acquisition of COCO Labs brings invaluable expertise in cannabis extraction and infusion, supported by pharmaceutical-grade technology and proprietary processes that produce some of the cleanest medicinal cannabis concentrated products in Missouri. This strategic move positions Dark Horse Cannabis closer to key markets in Missouri and embraces a well-regarded brand that customers know and love.

"This rebrand and acquisition of COCO Labs will introduce the Dark Horse Cannabis brand to a new market while continuing to provide the same high-quality products," states Casey Flippo, CEO of Dark Horse. "We are simply giving a new face to products that our customers are loyal to, with an unwavering commitment to quality. This rebrand is a pivotal step in our long-term strategy to expand our presence and drive innovation in the industry."

Having soft-launched the new brand look at the Green CLOVR Golf Tournament in June, the company is excited to officially introduce Dark Horse Cannabis to the Missouri market. Anticipate new packaging hitting shelves soon as they embark on this exciting journey.

For more information about Dark Horse Cannabis, please contact Sean Clarkson, Chief Financial Officer, at 501.743.8456 or [email protected].

About Dark Horse Cannabis: Dark Horse Cannabis is a leading manufacturer in the cannabis industry, specializing in crafting high-quality edibles, concentrates, and other cannabis products for various brands and companies. Boasting a significant presence in Missouri, Arkansas, and Mississippi spanning both wholesale and retail aspects, the company is committed to setting new benchmarks in quality and consumer engagement, epitomizing integrity and innovation across the states where it operates. More information about Dark Horse Cannabis can be found at www.darkhorsecannabis.com and @_darkhorseofficial.

