Coco Robotics and Shake Shack Partner to Bring Zero-Emission Robot Deliveries to Chicago via Uber Eats

Seamless kitchen integration and friendly robot deliveries let Shake Shack meet guests where they are, delivering an elevated experience

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coco Robotics , the world's leading urban robot delivery platform, is bringing Shake Shack favorites to customers in Chicago via autonomous deliveries on Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER). This collaboration between Shake Shack, Coco, and Uber Eats aims to enhance the guest experience while growing Coco's presence across major U.S. cities.

Shake Shack is debuting Coco's autonomous robot deliveries at two Chicago locations, with plans to bring the service to additional sites citywide.

Coco robot ready for Shake Shack evening delivery

"At Shake Shack, we're always looking for new ways to meet our guests where they are, and this partnership gives us another convenient option to bring the Shack experience to them, especially during the colder months," said Steph So, Chief Growth Officer at Shake Shack. "We're excited to see how this technology can make things easier and more fun for both our guests and our team. The robots are intuitive, easy to work with, and bring a little extra joy to delivery."

Coco's robots integrate directly into Shake Shack's existing Uber Eats ordering system, eliminating manual entry or extra steps for in-store teams. Orders move directly from the kitchen to the curb, where a Coco robot completes the final leg of the journey, delivering it directly to the customer.

"Coco has been a leader in autonomous delivery innovation for years, empowering merchants to offer customers fast, reliable, and consistent service," said Megan Jensen, Head of Autonomous Delivery Operations at Uber Eats. "We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with Coco and deliver the next generation of efficient deliveries to Shake Shack customers in Chicago through Uber Eats."

By partnering with Coco, Shake Shack is able to fulfill more orders, especially during peak hours, improving delivery timing and ensuring a consistent, seamless experience for guests. Coco's robots operate on sidewalks and in high-traffic urban areas, safely navigating to customers' designated pickup locations - no extra steps, tips, or fees required.

"Shake Shack has redefined what a fine casual experience looks like, and we're proud to help extend that same level of care to their delivery orders," said Melissa Fahs, Chief Commercial Officer at Coco Robotics. "By integrating Coco's autonomous delivery technology into Shake Shack's operations with Uber Eats in Chicago, we're supporting their mission to bring great food and hospitality to more guests - efficiently, sustainably, and with the same care that defines every Shack experience."

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 630 locations system-wide, including over 405 in 34 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 225 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Skip the line with the Shack App , a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead! Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.

Learn more: shakeshack.com | IG: @shakeshack | X: @shakeshack | facebook.com/shakeshack

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 64 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Coco Robotics

Coco Robotics is the world's largest urban robot delivery platform. Founded in 2020, Coco has completed over 500,000 zero-emission deliveries, serving customers in the U.S. and Europe. Coco's mission is to create a more sustainable, reliable, and affordable last-mile logistics solution in cities around the world. For more information, visit www.cocodelivery.com .

SOURCE Coco