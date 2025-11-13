DoorDash and Coco Robotics Expand Partnership to Miami, Broadening Autonomous Delivery Across Grocery and Retail

The expansion brings the partnership to Miami, giving customers faster, more reliable access to groceries and everyday essentials through DashMart.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coco Robotics, a leading autonomous delivery company, and DoorDash, a leading local commerce platform, today announced an expansion of their partnership to scale autonomous deliveries across Los Angeles, Chicago, and, for the first time, Miami. This expansion introduces grocery and everyday essentials to the types of deliveries Coco powers through DoorDash.

Coco's robots now fulfill select orders from DashMart, DoorDash's owned and operated delivery-only sites that offer customers fresh groceries, retail items, household essentials, local favorites, and more delivered right to their doorstep. DoorDash's network of DashMart locations also power DashMart Fulfillment Services , a new model for retailers to strengthen the reach of their products and gain visibility with potential new customers. Through this expanded partnership, Coco will now support deliveries on behalf of national grocers and retailers for the first time via DashMart Fulfillment Services.

The Miami expansion marks the next step in a successful partnership between Coco Robotics and DoorDash. The two companies first began working together to power autonomous deliveries in Los Angeles and Chicago this year. Following the success of early DashMart pilots, which included more than 14,000 deliveries completed by Coco and DoorDash, the companies are now scaling their autonomous delivery partnership to serve even more customers. Coco's fleet of robots offers an efficient, convenient, and sustainable way to access groceries and everyday essentials, while supporting DoorDash's broader multi-modal delivery platform strategy, which integrates Dashers, drones, and autonomous robots to help meet rising demand, reduce emissions, and ease traffic congestion.

"These new deliveries through DashMart further strengthen our partnership with DoorDash and reflect the growing need for autonomous delivery solutions to keep up with demand across all types of goods," said Zach Rash, co-founder and CEO of Coco Robotics. "And with our latest expansion together into a dynamic urban environment like Miami, we can bring autonomous delivery to more customers, as well as to restaurants and retailers through DashMart and beyond."

"Through DoorDash Labs, we're advancing autonomous solutions that help us serve even more consumers and merchants with new, innovative delivery options," said Harrison Shih, Head of Product for DoorDash Labs. "We're thrilled to broaden our partnership with Coco Robotics to Miami, bringing the convenience of autonomous delivery to everything from weekly grocery hauls to late-night cravings through DashMart."

Coco Robotics has already completed over 500,000 zero-emission deliveries and is rapidly expanding its fleet as part of a capital-efficient approach to real-world autonomy. The company is on track to deploy more than 10,000 robots in 2026, applying research-driven advancements across millions of miles of urban deliveries while continuing to grow its international presence.

About Coco Robotics

Coco Robotics is the world's largest urban autonomous delivery platform, founded in 2020. Coco has completed over 500,000 zero-emission deliveries in cities across the U.S. and Europe, serving restaurants, retailers, and on-demand grocery services. Coco's mission is to advance the future of physical AI and sustainable last-mile logistics. For more information, visit www.cocodelivery.com .

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to more than 40 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of local commerce and broaden access to opportunity. With a growing international presence that now includes Deliveroo and Wolt, DoorDash combines global scale with local expertise to serve communities around the world.

