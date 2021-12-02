Coco, The Remotely-Piloted Delivery Service, Expands Its Delivery Capabilities With Announcement Of New Model: Coco 1

Compared to the current model, the COCO 1 offers a number of added features including a more efficient drivetrain and a larger battery capacity that allows for an increased delivery radius of up to three miles, nearly double the radius of the original model. In addition, the COCO 1 features multiple cameras and sensors to assist remote pilots in safely navigating around traffic and obstructions and to efficiently plan delivery routes.

"Amidst the ongoing labor shortage and growing demand for delivery robots, we believe that Coco is embarking on an exciting journey in a blue-ocean market," says Tony Ho, Vice President of Global Business Development at Segway. "This collaboration is by far Segway's largest endeavour in the delivery robotics space. When we thought about expanding into robotic delivery, we knew we wanted to partner with a brand that had similar values as us. We saw that alignment in Coco's commitment to serving merchants and their customers, and are excited to deliver on that commitment by leveraging the safety and sustainability features offered by the Segway RMP."

The launch of COCO 1 also enables Coco to branch into the grocery space. The COCO 1 can hold up to four full grocery bags and can travel further distances for drop offs, making it the perfect vessel for metropolitan grocery delivery. COCO 1 will make its debut with LA-based health foods grocery store, Erewhon Market and will be stationed at all locations across LA. This launch will further support Coco's expansion outside of the Los Angeles area, making grocery shopping more convenient and accessible in any major city.

"At Coco, our merchants' needs are at the forefront of all design and development decisions. With COCO 1 we applied merchant feedback to increase carrying capacity, allowing for larger food, grocery, and pizza deliveries, while also improving vehicle efficiency to decrease delivery times," says Zach Rash, Co-founder and CEO of Coco. "With faster speeds, more stable driving, increased delivery radius and a larger vehicle, we're very excited to provide a better experience for both our customers and merchants."

Since the brand's official launch in 2020, Coco has established itself with over fifty merchants across almost every major neighborhood in the Los Angeles area with expansions imminent this coming year. Coco guarantees a 97 percent on-time delivery rate and 30 percent reduction in total delivery time, with an overwhelmingly positive response from consumers. The brand recently announced a partnership with C³ and a Series A funding round of $36 million, both of which will support expanding Coco's delivery to other major markets and providing new merchant offerings. For more information about Coco visit www.cocodelivery.com .

About Coco

At Coco, we're dedicated to perfecting the last-mile delivery experience by using remotely operated vehicles. We strongly believe the delivery service industry in its current state is massively under-serving merchants, and we are committed to creating a frictionless, reliable, consistent, and sustainable delivery experience for merchants and their customers in cities everywhere.

