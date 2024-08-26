Uber and Coco Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch Coco's Sidewalk Robots on Uber Eats

Coco Robots to Start Delivering on Uber Eats in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uber and Coco today announced a strategic partnership to launch Coco's sidewalk robots on Uber Eats, starting in Los Angeles this week and expanding to more cities in the months to come. This partnership with Uber builds on Coco's existing relationships with hundreds of merchants in the Los Angeles area.

A Coco on delivery in Los Angeles County

"We're thrilled to partner with Uber to expand our services to even more customers," said Zach Rash, Cofounder and CEO of Coco. "With our rapidly growing fleet we're in a unique position to bring unprecedented scale to this partnership and deliver the benefits of sustainable and affordable robot delivery to more customers around the world."

"We're excited to welcome Coco's sidewalk robots on Uber Eats to enhance the delivery experience for both our merchants and customers," said Noah Zych, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility & Delivery at Uber. "As we continue to popularize robot delivery in Los Angeles, our partnership with Coco drives us another step towards a more sustainable and autonomous future for delivery."

Coco has a fleet of over 1,000 emissions-free robots, which are designed to be an effective and affordable option for merchants. Coco's service is already live in Finland and Los Angeles, California, in neighborhoods such as Santa Monica, Venice, West LA, Westwood, West Hollywood, Hollywood, Downtown LA, Koreatown, and University Park. Coco is planning to expand across the US and Europe with thousands of additional robots in the coming months.

About Coco

Coco is the world's largest urban robot delivery platform. Founded in 2020, Coco has completed over 300,000 zero-emission deliveries in 30 minutes or less, serving customers in the US and Europe. Coco's mission is to create a more sustainable, reliable, and affordable last-mile logistics solution in cities around the world. For more information about Coco, visit cocodelivery.com

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 52 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities. For more information, visit Uber.com.

