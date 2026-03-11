Coconut Software Launches Multi-Lines of Business (Multi-LOB) to Break Down Silos and Drive Cross-Bank Growth

SASKATOON, SK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Coconut Software is redefining how financial institutions run their branches—with AI-powered Intelligent Branch Solutions that connect operations, workforce planning, and customer engagement in one unified platform. Today, the company announced the launch of Multi-Lines of Business (Multi-LOB), a new capability designed to help financial institutions break down silos and operate as one bank—while maintaining the security, privacy, and control required across all lines of business.

Coconut Software's new Multi-LOB solution helps financial institutions increase wallet share, accelerate cross-sell cycles, and reduce administrative overhead. (CNW Group/Coconut Software)

"Banks don't want to function in silos, but it's very complicated when all lines of business operate independently of one another," says Katherine Regnier , CEO, Coconut Software. "That's why we are proud to launch Multi-LOB: It gives institutions a way to unify how they serve customers across departments while still respecting the regulatory and operational boundaries each business unit requires. The result is a more connected client experience and a more efficient, growth-oriented organization."

The key capabilities of Coconut Software's Multi-LOB include:

Structured Access: Configure multiple lines of business (Retail, Wealth, and Commercial) within a single Coconut instance, while maintaining strict data separation, permissions, and enterprise control.

Configure multiple lines of business (Retail, Wealth, and Commercial) within a single Coconut instance, while maintaining strict data separation, permissions, and enterprise control. Shared Client Profiles: Maintain a unified client profile across departments with configurable visibility, ensuring teams have the right context without compromising privacy or compliance.

Maintain a unified client profile across departments with configurable visibility, ensuring teams have the right context without compromising privacy or compliance. Cross-Booking: Enable advisors and staff to book and join meetings across lines of business, accelerating referrals and creating seamless, trackable hand-offs.

"Multi-LOB fundamentally changes how banks think about growth," says Regnier. "Instead of referrals falling through the cracks or clients repeating themselves across departments, every interaction becomes an opportunity to deepen the relationship. The other benefit: Customers now feel like they are receiving a consistent experience across all departments. One bank. One customer. That's the goal."

By eliminating manual hand-offs and disconnected systems, Multi-LOB helps financial institutions increase wallet share, accelerate cross-sell cycles, and reduce administrative overhead. The long-term benefits of this new solution are twofold: Leaders gain enterprise-wide visibility into performance, while teams spend less time coordinating internally and more time serving customers.

Learn more about Multi-LOB here.

For more information, visit https://www.coconutsoftware.com/demo.

About Coconut Software

Coconut Software is redefining how financial institutions run their branches with AI-powered Intelligent Branch Solutions that unify operations, workforce planning, and customer engagement in one platform. By combining AI-driven insights with enterprise-grade appointment scheduling, in-branch queuing, video banking, and workforce optimization, Coconut helps institutions forecast demand, optimize staff allocation, and deliver seamless customer experiences—driving stronger branch performance.

Trusted by 200+ banks and credit unions across North America, including RBC, Mountain America Credit Union (MACU), and M&T Bank, Coconut Software helps financial institutions streamline branch traffic, optimize workforce planning, and accelerate revenue growth.

Visit coconutsoftware.com to learn more.

SOURCE Coconut Software