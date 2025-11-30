Coda Announces Partnership with Itemmania to Expand Game Top-Up Access in South Korea

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coda , a global leader in digital content monetization and distribution, has partnered with Itemmania , South Korea's largest digital commerce platform for gaming, which is operated by IMI, to bring a new, more accessible way for Korean players to buy in-game content. Itemmania's newly launched 'Game Top-Up Service' is now powered by Coda, giving players better value, wider payment choice, and instant access to credits and top-ups for leading international game titles.

This partnership is a significant step in Coda's global expansion, anchored by a trusted market leader with deep roots in South Korea's gaming ecosystem. It deepens Coda's presence in one of the world's most influential gaming markets, reinforcing our commitment to being a driving force for growth across Asia's fastest-growing digital economies.

Through this partnership, Coda will supply a wide range of international titles for sale on Itemmania's 'Game Top-Up Service'. Korean players will be able to purchase top-ups with the payment methods they use every day, supported by Coda's global infrastructure and Itemmania's trusted local platform. For publishers, it provides a clear and dependable route into a market defined by high engagement, strong spending power, and global cultural impact.

"South Korea is a pivotal market for global publishers, and Itemmania has built a level of trust and reach that is unmatched. We are proud to partner with a company that understands its gamers so well, and we are excited about the impact this collaboration will have for gamers, publishers, and the wider industry," said Zac Liew, Chief Commercial Officer at Coda.

Coda will continue to invest in partnerships that broaden access to games and create sustainable growth opportunities for publishers. Working with Itemmania marks a strong step forward and sets the foundation for what comes next.

About Coda

Coda is a global leader in digital content monetization and distribution. We're trusted by 300+ publishers and brands—including Activision, Electronic Arts, and Riot Games—to grow their audiences and revenue worldwide. Our out-of-app solutions include Custom Commerce, a fully customizable web store; Codapay, which enables seamless direct payments through a single API integration on publishers' websites; Codashop, the go-to marketplace for millions of gamers to purchase in-game content; and Distribution, which extends content reach through a network of trusted commerce partners. Founded in 2011, Coda is headquartered in Singapore with a team of 620+ Codans around the globe. Coda recently acquired Recharge , Europe's leading prepaid payments platform. Coda is backed by Apis Partners, Insight Partners, and Smash Capital, and has been named an APAC High Growth Company (2023) by Financial Times, one of Granite Asia's NextGenTech 30 (2024), a payments leader on Fortune's Fintech Innovation Asia list (2024), and listed among The Straits Times Fastest Growing Fintechs (2024). For more on Coda, visit coda.co .

About Itemmania

Itemmania is Korea's largest digital C2C(consumer-to-consumer) trade marketplace for in-game items and virtual goods, operated by IMI, a leading Korean digital entertainment and platform company. Trusted by millions of gamers, Itemmania connects players through a secure and reliable C2C trading platform, offering instant transactions for game items, accounts, and top-ups. Its flagship marketplace offers C2C and B2C item-exchange, a unified payment infrastructure supporting multiple currencies and payment methods, and a robust escrow & verification layer dedicated to building trust in the secondary market. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Jeonju, South Korea, IMI supports broad monetization and user-engagement for game publishers, service providers and gamers alike. With a vision of "Beyond the Game," IMI is steadily expanding the game item trade platform and expanding into new business models and geographies. For more information, visit imicorp.co.kr .

