Coda Launches Coda Links, a New Solution Enabling Seamless and Compliant Direct-to-Consumer Monetization

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coda , the global leader in digital content monetization and payment optimization, has officially launched Coda Links , a new solution that empowers publishers to transform link outs into seamless, secure, and high-converting direct-to-consumer (D2C) experiences.

The introduction of Coda Links comes at a significant moment for out-of-app monetization. Recent regulatory changes in the United States, Europe, and Asia are creating new opportunities for developers to transact directly with users. Recent antitrust rulings in the US, including the Epic Games decisions and Google's proposed settlement that enables easier downloads of third-party app stores and allows developers to direct users to alternative payment methods, have signaled a clear move toward more open ecosystems. In Europe, the Digital Markets Act has sought to limit platform control and expand opportunities for alternative payments. In Asia, Japan's Mobile Software Competition Act, which came into force on December 18, requires Apple and Google to allow alternative app stores, third-party billing options, and link-outs to external checkout pages. Strengthening data protection and payments regulations across Southeast Asia is also encouraging publishers to build more direct relationships with players.

These changes reflect a global trend toward greater openness. At the same time, developers face mounting operational and compliance challenges as they scale their direct commerce strategies. Out-of-app monetization now accounts for 38% of mobile gaming revenue in Southeast Asia, nearly doubling from 21% in just two years. As more players transition to web-based payments, publishers need a secure and reliable infrastructure to support the shift.

Coda Links helps publishers close this execution gap and deliver a frictionless, data-rich, and compliant D2C journey from the first click. The solution uses intelligent deep linking to automatically identify users and pass essential data, including player ID, SKU, and preferred payment method, directly into a pre-filled checkout experience. This reduces the login friction and multi-step flows that often cause users to abandon purchases when moving from in-app to web.

The feature is already in use by a number of Coda's major publisher partners in some of the most popular mobile games. By redirecting players to Codashop, Coda Links captured 18% of iOS traffic and increased transaction volumes by more than 8x, translating into a 14x uplift in monthly revenue for a top US publisher. Coda Links has also expanded direct player access to publisher web stores, resulting in a 30% increase in new visitors within the first three months of adoption. In both cases, Coda Links has driven clear, incremental revenue growth.

Coda Links also gives publishers the visibility needed to optimize out-of-app monetization. Granular insights into user behavior and transaction patterns allow teams to test offers, refine pricing, and build long-term retention strategies while retaining full ownership of customer data

"Linkouts only create value when the underlying infrastructure is built to support scale. Coda Links gives publishers the control, reliability, and compliance foundations needed to drive incremental revenue through out-of-app monetization solutions.", said Zac Liew, Chief Commercial Officer at Coda. "We remove friction from execution so partners can capture value with confidence. Coda Links closes the execution gap. We make linking out not only possible but profitable across every market, payment method, and regulatory environment."

Coda Links offers flexible integration options to support a wide variety of monetization models. Publishers can choose a simple payment page for fast deployment, a full checkout page integration using Coda's commerce API that unlocks advanced features such as personalized offers and loyalty programs, or an intermediary page for regions where additional steps are required to comply with App Store or Google Play policies. All options deliver a secure, localized, conversion-optimized experience.

Coda's infrastructure supports the monetization strategies of more than 300 publishers across our suite of products, connecting them to over 300 million paying users since the company's inception. Publishers using Coda's solutions have seen significant improvements in payment conversion and global reach, including multi-fold increases in transaction volumes and substantial revenue growth across more than 70 markets. These results reflect the impact of Coda's localized payments network, compliance expertise, and purpose-built commerce capabilities.

As industries including gaming, streaming, productivity, and the creator economy continue shifting toward direct web monetization, Coda Links gives publishers a powerful way to build sustainable, compliant, and high-performing D2C revenue channels at a global scale.

Coda Links is now available to partners worldwide. For more information, visit www.coda.co/product/coda-links

Watch how to get started with Coda Links here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQhG8s4hLLo

About Coda

Coda is a global leader in digital content monetization and distribution. We're trusted by 300+ publishers—including Activision, Electronic Arts, and Riot Games—to grow their audiences and revenue worldwide. Our out-of-app solutions include Custom Commerce, a fully customizable web store; Codapay, which enables seamless direct payments through a single API integration on publishers' websites; Codashop, the go-to marketplace for millions of gamers to purchase in-game content; and Distribution, which extends content reach through a network of trusted commerce partners. Founded in 2011, Coda is headquartered in Singapore with a team of 550+ Codans around the globe. Coda recently acquired Recharge , Europe's leading prepaid payments platform. Coda is backed by Apis Partners, Insight Partners, and Smash Capital, and has been named an APAC High Growth Company (2023) by Financial Times, one of Granite Asia's NextGenTech 30 (2024), a payments leader on Fortune's Fintech Innovation Asia list (2024), and listed among The Straits Times Fastest Growing Fintechs (2024). For more on Coda, visit coda.co .

