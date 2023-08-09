CodaMetrix Appoints Veteran Product Executive Cathy Donohue as SVP of Product

CodaMetrix

09 Aug, 2023

  • Accomplished health tech leader joins CodaMetrix to guide product strategy and product management team

  • Highly accurate automated medical coding means fewer denied claims, less administrative burden for physicians, lower costs, and fewer missed reimbursements – 99% of cases automated by CodaMetrix correctly pass customer claims-edit rules

BOSTON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CodaMetrix, the premier autonomous medical coding AI platform transforming healthcare revenue cycles, today announced the appointment of Cathy Donohue as Senior Vice President of Product. A deeply experienced and skilled healthcare product leader, Cathy will drive CodaMetrix's product and innovation strategy to make medical coding a largely autonomous process. Donohue will also focus on improving the quality and clinical specificity of the codes for use cases ranging from claims reimbursement to population health, research, and better clinical decision-making.

Medical coding has historically been the most manual and costly component of health systems' revenue cycles. Powered by leading-edge AI technology and machine learning models leveraging some of the largest provider organizations' coding best practices, CodaMetrix's CMX platform autonomously improves clinical coding accuracy and drives down costly and time-consuming errors. On average, hospitals running on CMX see a 60% reduction in claims denials due to coding errors, and a 30 - 50% savings on coding costs.

"I'm honored to join a company with deep healthcare roots, market-leading technology, and an impressive client roster featuring some of the country's largest and most innovative health systems," said Donohue. "CodaMetrix's commitment to harnessing the power of AI to improve health outcomes aligns with my personal passion for innovation and improving patient care. I look forward to working with the talented CodaMetrix team to drive product innovation and continue to set high-quality standards that deliver exceptional value."

Already serving radiology, pathology, surgery, GI, and in-patient bedside coding, under Cathy's product leadership, CodaMetrix will continue to expand into new specialties and service areas.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Cathy again following our work together at Amicas. With her proven track record in healthtech product and strategy, her leadership brings a wealth of experience and expertise to CodaMetrix. Her team will be instrumental in advancing our industry's only AI-powered technology that uniquely puts control and decision-making in the hands of health systems instead of acting as a black box that outputs pre-programmed results" said Hamid Tabatabaie, President and CEO of CodaMetrix. "CodaMetrix is also the only provider-owned medical coding automation company in the industry and we hold ourselves accountable to automation rates with the highest quality standards. Cathy's team will be focused on maintaining and improving these strict standards, which are essential for accurate reimbursement, patient safety, regulatory compliance, data integrity and coordination of care".

Cathy's extensive background includes successful product leadership roles at prominent healthcare technology companies such as PatientKeeper (acquired by Commure) and Amicas. Cathy has always played a pivotal role in developing and launching innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of healthcare providers and organizations. In her recent role at PatientKeeper, Cathy was responsible for establishing go-to-market strategies and prioritization for clinically-oriented, and SAAS-based products, highly relevant to CodaMetrix's solutions, which directly reduce physician burden related to documentation and reimbursement.

CodaMetrix CEO Hamid Tabatabaie and Chief Revenue Officer Jim Whelan are available at the August 14-16 KLAS Revenue Cycle Summit to meet with health system revenue cycle teams interested in learning more about high-quality, fully autonomous, AI-powered medical coding. Interested parties can reach out to [email protected]

About CodaMetrix
CodaMetrix (CMX), is the premier autonomous AI technology platform transforming healthcare revenue cycles. Powered by the market's most sophisticated machine learning algorithms, deep learning and natural language processing, CMX improves medical coding accuracy, drives down hospital revenue leakage and reduces human coding workload. On average, hospitals running on CMX see a 60% reduction in claims denials and a 30% savings on medical coding costs. CMX AI continuously learns from and acts upon EHR clinical evidence, improving coding efficiency and quality. Leading health systems and academic universities using CodaMetrix include Mass General Brigham, Mount Sinai, Henry Ford Health, Yale Medicine, University of Colorado Medicine and Oregon Health and Science University. For more information, visit codametrix.com

[email protected]

