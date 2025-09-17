Code and Theory Receives Ninth Recognition From Fast Company in Two Years; Honored With Three Distinctions in Innovation by Design 2025

Recognized for the NBC Big Board, NFL app and as a Design Company of the Year, the agency reinforces its position as one of the industry's most consistently celebrated creative and technology partners.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Code and Theory, part of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), continues its streak of industry-leading recognition with three distinctions in Fast Company's 2025 Innovation by Design Awards for NBC's Big Board, the NFL app and as a Design Company of the Year. These accolades mark the agency's ninth Fast Company recognition in just two years, reinforcing its position as a creative and technology partner consistently delivering award-winning solutions with measurable business impact.

This year's wins showcase Code and Theory's ability to tackle complex, high-stakes challenges with creativity and technology:

NBC's Big Board transformed election coverage into a trusted, real-time experience capable of handling over 10 million data points from 16,000 jurisdictions, powering MSNBC to record-breaking viewership.

The NFL app was reimagined as a personalized, video-first hub for NFL+, driving 2.3 billion minutes streamed in 2024.

Recognition as a Design Company of the Year underscores a through line in Code and Theory's work: designing customer-first experiences that deliver measurable business impact at scale.

The agency's success is backed by a history of Fast Company honors. Earlier this year, Code and Theory was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list in Design and Teamwork. The agency was also a Finalist for YETI's Map the Gaps, with an Honorable Mention in UX Design (2024) and Winner for Best in Marketing for YETI's Year in Preview, along with another Honorable Mention in Design Company of the Year (2023). These honors reflect a proven formula for winning: pairing creativity with engineering to create outstanding digital customer experiences.

This week, Code and Theory was, for the first time, named to Forrester's Commerce Services Landscape, Q3 2025 , reflecting its role in shaping the future of commerce and helping leaders identify partners capable of delivering measurable outcomes in a rapidly evolving environment.

Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company, says: "The Innovation by Design Awards celebrate bold ideas and work that proves design is a true driver of business and societal progress. This year's honorees show how creative thinking can unlock new markets, build stronger organizations and deliver meaningful impact at scale."

Dan Gardner, co-founder of Code and Theory, says: "When technology and design focus on real human needs, it drives outcomes that matter, reshaping how people experience news, sports and culture. Fast Company's recognition is proof that putting CX first leads to successful business outcomes."

