Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO

DENVER, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) is offering a special, one day, buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offer on Tuesday, June 5 to celebrate nurses across the country and their relentless hard work and dedication to their patients. All nurses with a valid nursing license or ID can receive a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value. This promotion is valid at all Chipotle locations in the U.S. and Canada from restaurant open to close that day.

"Nurses are some of the most selfless people and make such significant contributions to our society day in and day out," said Laurie Schalow, chief communications officer at Chipotle. "Every year, we want to make sure we do a little something to make them feel appreciated and ensure all that they do doesn't go unnoticed."

The BOGO is valid for all types of nurses, including RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA and local equivalents or analogues who present valid identification, such as their nursing license or hospital or medical office nursing ID. There is a limit of one free entrée item per eligible nurse. Redemption requires the purchase of a qualifying entrée item of equal or greater value and is subject to availability. This offer may not be combined with other offers, discounts or coupons.

Steve Ells, founder and executive chairman, started Chipotle with the idea that food served fast did not have to be a typical fast food experience. Today, Chipotle continues to offer a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads made from fresh, high-quality raw ingredients, prepared using classic cooking methods and served in an interactive style allowing people to get exactly what they want. Chipotle seeks out extraordinary ingredients that are not only fresh, but that are raised responsibly, with respect for the animals, land, and people who produce them. Chipotle prepares its food using real, wholesome ingredients and without the use of added colors, flavors or other additives typically found in fast food. Chipotle opened with a single restaurant in Denver in 1993 and now operates more than 2,400 restaurants. For more information, visit Chipotle.com.

