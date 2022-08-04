Code Fellows' Courses Now Available at No-Cost to Students from Low-Income Households

A Strategic Partnership with Washington State Department of Social and Health Services

SEATTLE, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Fellows has partnered with the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services to ensure finances do not prevent underserved populations from discovering a new career in technology.

Big 5 Grads

Through a partnership with DSHS' Basic Food Employment and Training program, students who are qualified to receive federal Basic Food assistance may also qualify to enroll in Code Fellows' courses at no cost. In addition, qualified students may be eligible for additional services such as a free laptop, transportation and clothing to support their career development.

Code Fellows believes everyone should have the opportunity to find financially and emotionally rewarding careers. In reality, many qualified candidates aren't pursuing careers in a technology-related field because they get discouraged somewhere along the way. Some lose interest because they lack role models or encouragement, others avoid tech or STEM careers because they perceive workplaces to be unfriendly or outright hostile. Still others simply don't have the financial means to afford the kind of education necessary to secure a career in tech.

"We are pleased to be able to partner with Code Fellows, to explore alternative avenues of adult learning and economic advancement in a way that reduces disparities and expands opportunities in the high demand field of technology." — DSHS Community Services Division Director, Babs Roberts

BFET is an important part of the state's comprehensive workforce development system, with over 50 partnerships in community and technical colleges, trades and vocational programs, and community-based organizations throughout Washington state.

"I'm so proud to be working with a team that cares deeply about helping individuals change their lives. We believe that it takes partnerships to make this happen, which is why we are more than excited to partner with the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services to help individuals transform their lives." — Jeff Malek, Code Fellows' CEO

Code Fellows is the Pacific Northwest's premier technical skills training academy, delivering high-quality live instruction both online and in-person to people from all backgrounds. Learners are guided toward vocational change and life transformation through software development, technical operations, cybersecurity, and career training. They guide people from all backgrounds to change their lives through fast-paced, career-focused education. They shape passionate learners with immersive training to meet industry needs and improve diversity.

"We believe everyone should have the opportunity to succeed. Now that we are a BFET provider through our partnership with DSHS we are able to support even more Washingtonians on their find financially and emotionally rewarding careers in tech." — Mitchell Robertson, Code Fellows' VP of Business

Code Fellows' Alumni earn a median salary of $75,000. In addition, Code Fellows is the number one ranked bootcamp for landing a job at a major tech company, according to a study done by Switchup . This study found that 11.15% of Code Fellow's alumni are employed at the "Big Five"–Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple, and Microsoft. This rate is only matched by the employment rate of Stanford University and outperforms other top university programs including Harvard, UC Berkeley, and Cornell.

CONTACT

Mitchell Robertson

[email protected]

206-681-9318

SOURCE Code Fellows