MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based Code Fellows partners with Memphis-based CodeCrew School to help underrepresented minorities obtain skills in software development, ops and cybersecurity.

Individuals from all skill levels and backgrounds will be provided industry-relevant vocational training with the objective to gain meaningful and financially rewarding employment, strengthening the local economy in Memphis.

"As part of the CodeCrew Code School mission, we seek to increase diversity in the tech ecosystem. The Code Fellows and CodeCrew partnership will allow us to provide a flexible coding curriculum and increase course offerings to our community. This will give more individuals exposure and knowledge to be confident we have the skills to gain employment in the tech industry." — Erin Johnson, CodeCrew Code School Program Director

CodeCrew educates and mentors those most underrepresented in tech to be tech innovators and leaders through practical, hands-on computer science training. Beyond helping adult learners find rewarding new careers in tech, they passionately pursue working with K-12 students, school teachers, and districts in the Mid-South to ensure they are helping ignite the desire to learn tech skills at an early age. Their recent efforts around policy and advocacy are helping to ensure all of the one million students in Tennessee have a chance to succeed.

Code Fellows has been crafting technical curriculum since 2013. They build, refine, and adapt curriculum to ensure they are keeping up with the demands of the industry and preparing graduates for the rigorous expectations of a career in tech. Code Fellows tailors curriculum to fit learning styles, meet employer expectations and meet industry standards to the extent that they now have thousands of graduates working in new careers in over 800 companies around the world. Through Powered by Code Fellows , partner schools are provided the same industry-leading curriculum, operational support, and instructional training, to ensure their graduates are just as able to meet the demands of employers in the market.

