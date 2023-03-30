Code Fellows Partners with Mid-Valley STEM-CTE Hub to Improve K-12 Education

SEATTLE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Fellows is a premier technical skills training academy based in Seattle, WA, delivering high-quality live instruction both online and in-person to people from all backgrounds. Their instructional team has been crafting technical curriculum since 2010, partnering with top tech companies, reviewing countless job postings and seeking continuous feedback in order to craft a curriculum that is exceeding employer expectations. Through continuous iteration, they build, refine, and adapt their curriculum to ensure it is keeping up with the demands of the industry and preparing graduates for the rigorous expectations of a career in tech today and well into the future.

Mid-Valley STEM-CTE Hub is based in Albany, OR, and works in Linn and Benton counties to create and elevate STEM & CTE opportunities throughout the region. In partnership with educators, industry, families, students, nonprofits, and community-based organizations, they promote opportunities for students to develop the fundamental STEM & CTE-enabled skills and mindsets necessary to become creative life-long learners who can adapt to changing social & economic conditions.

"Code Fellows is an integral partner in the work we are accomplishing here in our state. Together we are able to ensure our teachers are trained in the most relevant and in-demand computer science concepts of today, while ensuring our middle and high schools have courses designed to meet the growing needs of curricula in line with state standards, college degrees, and employment demand. Thanks to Code Fellows and our partnership with Linn-Benton Community College, we're able to provide a pathway for students to gain college credit, while also ensuring students gain the skills they need to become professionals in the industry. Without our partnership with Code Fellows, we would not be able to serve the needs of school districts, teachers, and students in our region." – Chris Singer, Mid-Valley STEM-CTE Hub

Mid-Valley STEM-CTE Hub seeks to ensure that students of all races, economic statuses, and geographies have the ability to develop the fundamental STEM-enabled skills and mindsets necessary to improve the prosperity of all individuals and communities across the state, find emotionally and financially rewarding pathways into high-paying careers in STEM.

"At Code Fellows we believe that in order to accomplish our goals of ensuring every student has an opportunity to succeed we need to forge strong partnerships with like-minded organizations that share the same values. Partnering together allows us to leverage our collective strengths and ensure we create lasting change. Mid-Valley STEM-CTE Hub and Code Fellows share the same vision and through collaboration, we can focus on our individual parts that ensure the whole is complete. Giving students a firm foundation and growth in STEM can dramatically improve their education and access to career opportunities previously closed to them and the team at Mid-Valley STEM-CTE Hub are helping us do just that!" – Mitchell Robertson, SVP of Business Development and Growth, Code Fellows

Code Fellows believes tech careers should be open to everyone. Their passion for education is only outshone by their commitment to providing access to it. They believe the immersive education model works when passionate instructors, teaching assistants, and support staff recognize education's ability to change lives. In months—not years—individuals can dramatically improve their career prospects and begin discovering the world of tech while in primary school. This is why they seek like-minded partners, like Mid-Valley STEM Hub.

Code Fellows' programs produce graduates who have a 93% in-field employment rate, and a median salary of $75,000 USD. In addition, Code Fellows is the number one ranked bootcamp for landing a job at a major tech company, according to a global study conducted by Switchup. This study found that 11.15% of Code Fellow's alumni are employed at the "Big Five"–Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple, and Microsoft–this rate is only matched by the employment rate of Stanford University and outperforms other top university programs including Harvard, UC Berkeley, and Cornell.

CONTACT

Mitch Robertson

[email protected]

206-681-9318

SOURCE Code Fellows