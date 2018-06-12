Code Ninjas Accelerates Growth to 250 Units; Inks 33-Unit Development Deal

The recent 33-unit agreement is being developed by entrepreneur Jazmin West and her husband, based out of San Diego. As a mother of three with a master's degree in technology and education, Jazmin understands the importance of preparing kids for the technology-driven world that lies before them. The Wests' 33 locations will be opening in regions across the country including Southern California (San Diego, Los Angeles, and Orange County), Salt Lake City, Ohio, Atlanta, Huntsville, and Indianapolis. Locations in San Diego, Salt Lake City and Atlanta will open in 2018.

"Partners like the Wests validate for us that there's a massive, unmet demand across the country, and how vital it is for us to make learning to code accessible to more and more children," said David Graham, CEO and founder of Code Ninjas. "Statistically, only about 18 percent of franchise concepts ever reach the 100 unit mark. Part of the reason Code Ninjas has been able to surpass this point so early on is our ability to combine learning with fun. This allows us to appeal to the needs of both parents and children, essentially doubling our market reach."

In addition to the Wests' development, Code Ninjas has recently signed agreements to bring new centers to markets including Virginia Beach, Orlando, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Seattle. These new franchise partners will be joining the successful group of current Code Ninjas owners, who operate centers in Charlotte, Houston, Austin, Kansas City, Columbus, Minneapolis, Omaha, San Diego, and other areas.

Code Ninjas seeks qualified franchise partners looking for a personally and financially rewarding business opportunity that positively impacts America's youth. Interested candidates do not require previous coding experience. The Code Ninjas leadership team brings decades of experience in the software development and franchising fields, and offers significant support for marketing/sales, operations, and extensive training.

As a low-cost investment opportunity in the thriving children's enrichment sector, Code Ninjas franchisees can expect an investment ranging from $110,140 to $353,270. In addition to the Wests' recent signing, the brand looks to further expand its footprint in existing markets, as well as break into new territories. Specifically, the brand is targeting Denver, Cincinnati, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York, among other areas.

About Code Ninjas

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise in the United States. The Houston-based company is opening hundreds of centers across the country, where kids ages 7-14 learn to code by building video games, and parents see their children gain skills and confidence along their path from white to black belt. Code Ninjas: Kids have fun, parents see results®. For more information about opening your own Code Ninjas center, visit https://codeninjasfranchise.com.

