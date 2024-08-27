Code Ninjas Bolsters Executive Team with Franchise & Marketing Veterans Mike Rodrigues and Julie Longino

With Eyes on Set on Strategic Growth, Rodrigues and Longino are Poised to Support the Children's Coding Franchise's Next Development Chapter

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, a renowned name in children's coding education, recently welcomed Mike Rodrigues as Vice President of Franchise Development and Julie Longino as the brand's new Chief Marketing and Product Officer. Rodrigues and Longino will continue to elevate the Code Ninjas brand through new growth strategies, innovative campaigns, and fresh perspectives backed by their respective experiences.

As the franchise solidifies its commitment to shaping the future of coding education for children globally, Rodrigues and Longino's appointments underscore the brand's goal to open an additional locations by the end of the calendar year.

Rodrigues, who holds a bachelor's degree in Entrepreneurial Studies from Johnson & Wales University, is rejoining the Code Ninjas team after a brief sabbatical. He first became involved with the brand in 2018, when he applied to open a local dojo and subsequently joined the operations team. Over the years, Rodrigues has excelled in various roles, ultimately rising to the position of Senior Director of Company Operations and Development, where he played a key role in managing and optimizing dojo operations and the franchise candidate selection process. Before his tenure with Code Ninjas, Rodrigues launched an electronics store in 2009 and later operated a financial services company in 2014, which he successfully exited before transitioning to Code Ninjas.

"I'm thrilled to be back with the Code Ninjas team," Rodrigues said. "This company is very dear to me, as my family has been a part of this journey from the start. I'm deeply committed to our mission, and it's especially meaningful to see my own daughter thriving and loving our junior program. As technology advances, I'm passionate about our role in introducing children to its importance early and helping them understand how it will shape their future."

In his new role, Rodrigues will focus on expanding the franchise and guiding potential franchisees through the discovery process. His experience managing dojos has equipped him with a deep understanding and empathy for franchisees. His goal is to scale the brand globally, with a target of opening 400 locations by 2025.

Longino, a seasoned marketing professional with over two decades of experience, joins the brand as a valuable new addition. Most recently, she worked at TaxSlayer and previously served as the Director of Marketing Operations and Technology at C2 Education. Throughout her career, Longino has spearheaded marketing initiatives, managed platform conversions, and gained hands-on experience with both app and website development. She holds a bachelor's degree from The College of William & Mary and an MBA in Marketing from Emory University's Goizueta Business School.

"I grew up thinking I'd be a teacher, so combining that desire with my passion for coding, makes joining Code Ninjas a perfect fit," Longino said. "Navin has a compelling vision for the future of the brand, and I'm excited to contribute in establishing Code Ninjas as the industry leader."

Longino recently enrolled her son in the brand's CREATE program, and is enthusiastic about leveraging her insights as a Code Ninjas parent to further develop the brand. She appreciates how the program offers a strong educational path while imparting skills beyond coding.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike and Julie to the Code Ninjas team," said Navin Gurnaney, CEO of Code Ninjas. "Their extensive expertise and experience in their respective fields will be invaluable as we continue to drive the growth and success of the Code Ninjas brand."

Code Ninjas allows children ages 5-15 to immerse themselves in a fun and inclusive environment that provides an opportunity to empower their young minds through interactive and playful technology. For more information on Code Ninjas and franchise opportunities, visit https://connect.codeninjas.com/franchising/franchise-about.

About Code Ninjas

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the nation's largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise. In hundreds of Code Ninjas centers across the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, kids ages 5-15 have fun building video games while gaining life-changing skills in coding, robotics, and problem solving. Kids have fun, parents see results®. For more information, visit www.codeninjas.com.

Media Contact: Seth Goodman, [email protected], Fishman Public Relations, 224-723-9645

SOURCE Code Ninjas