Code Ninjas Invites Families to Celebrate Computer Science Education Week with Annual Holiday Hackathon, Hour of Code™ Events

Starting December 9, participating Code Ninjas centers will host Hour of Code activities where kids can be introduced to coding or advance their skills throughout the week. To round out CSEdWeek, participating centers will also host a free Holiday Hackathon event where kids can go head-to-head in a friendly competition using Scratch for a chance to win prizes. Winners will be selected by Code Senseis (instructors) at the end of the event and top teams from around the country will be voted on by Code Ninjas HQ for a chance to win awesome grand prizes including UBTech robots and 3D printers.

This year, Hour of Code events will use programming languages determined by age group: codeSpark or Scratch for ages 5-9, JavaScript for ages 7-11 and Unity/C# for ages 11-14. Code Ninjas is encouraging families to give back to their community in the spirit of the holidays by donating toys, canned goods or other materials to local charities in exchange for participation in all CSEdWeek events. Actual donation drives will be determined by local owners and will vary by location.

"At Code Ninjas we are committed to our goal of raising awareness of the world of STEM in a fun way that kids love – through video games," said David Graham, Co-Founder and CEO of Code Ninjas. "We are so excited to give more kids of all ages an opportunity to explore the world of computer programming while giving back to local communities through this year's annual Hour of Code and Holiday Hackathons."

Code Ninjas teaches kids to code by building their own video games in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment. With a robust, nine-belt curriculum inspired by martial arts, Code Ninjas keeps kids engaged, while parents see their children gain life-changing STEM skills.

All of these events are free, open to the public. Participants taking part in Hour of Code do not need any prior coding experience, while those taking part in Holiday Hackathon must have some experience with Scratch to take part. Participants must sign up to participate here: https://www.codeninjas.com/CSEdWeek.

About Code Ninjas

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the world's largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise. At Code Ninjas centers, kids learn to code while building their own video games. They gain problem solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment. Kids have fun, parents see results®. For more information, visit codeninjas.com.

SOURCE Code Ninjas