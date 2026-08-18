Code Ninjas Opens 20+ New Locations, Becomes First Kids STEM Franchise to Earn ISTE Seal

First-half momentum reinforces the brand's leadership in future-ready coding, robotics and AI education, while accelerating franchise growth across North America

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, the world's largest kids coding franchise offering coding, robotics and AI education for children ages 5-14, continued strong growth during the first half of 2026 by opening more than 20 new locations across North America and becoming the first and only kids STEM program to earn the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Seal. The designation serves as validation that the brand's proprietary curriculum IMPACT aligns with industry-leading standards for technology education. Together, the milestones reinforce the brand's leadership in technology education as demand continues to grow among both families and franchise owners.

With the child services franchise market projected to reach $22.7 billion by the end of 2026 and 86% of children ages 9 – 17 already using AI, demand is growing for programs that help kids build practical technology skills. The trend is also attracting entrepreneurs seeking businesses with long-term relevance and community impact.

"AI hasn't made coding education less important. It has raised the stakes," said Navin Gurnaney, CEO of Code Ninjas. "Parents want their children to understand how technology works, question what it produces and use it to create, not simply consume. That urgency is also resonating with entrepreneurs who see an opportunity to meet a growing need in their communities while building a business with lasting relevance. Our focus is on giving students a future-ready curriculum and franchisees the support and resources to deliver it successfully."

Strengthening the Brand Beyond New Center Openings

Code Ninjas' first-half momentum reflects the brand's continued investment in educational excellence, franchisee success, and long-term growth.

During the first half of 2026, Code Ninjas:

Opened more than 20 new locations , bringing coding, robotics and AI education to additional communities across North America.

, bringing coding, robotics and AI education to additional communities across North America. Became the first and only kids STEM program to receive the ISTE Seal , recognizing the strength of its curriculum and alignment with global education standards.

, recognizing the strength of its curriculum and alignment with global education standards. Appointed Paul Eulette as Vice President of Partnerships , strengthening the brand's focus on strategic collaborations across technology, gaming, entertainment, sports and consumer brands, designed to enhance the student experience while creating additional value for franchisees.

, strengthening the brand's focus on strategic collaborations across technology, gaming, entertainment, sports and consumer brands, designed to enhance the student experience while creating additional value for franchisees. Continued enhancing franchisee support and operational resources to help owners build and grow successful businesses.

"Our momentum is being driven by two priorities: delivering an exceptional educational experience for students and building a stronger business for franchisees," added Gurnaney. "The investments we've made this year position us to continue expanding while giving owners the tools and resources they need to succeed."

Positioned for Continued Growth Across North America

Looking ahead, Code Ninjas remains focused on expanding with qualified franchise partners while continuing to support the success of its existing owners through ongoing investments in curriculum, technology and operations. The brand is seeing strong development interest in key markets including Atlanta, Dallas and Denver.

With a recurring membership model, proprietary curriculum spanning coding, robotics and AI education, comprehensive training and ongoing operational support, Code Ninjas provides franchisees with the resources to build scalable businesses while helping prepare the next generation for an increasingly technology-driven world.

For more information about Code Ninjas and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://connect.codeninjas.com/franchising/home.

About Code Ninjas

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the nation's largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise, offering gamified curriculum accredited by the International Society for Technology in Education. In hundreds of Code Ninjas centers across the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, kids ages 5-14 have fun building video games while gaining life-changing skills in coding, robotics, and AI. Backed by Eagle Merchant Partners, Code Ninjas helps instill lifelong skills like problem-solving, critical thinking, and confidence. Kids have fun, parents see results®. For more information, visit www.codeninjas.com.

Media Contact: Emily Otter, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Code Ninjas