Code Ninjas Appoints Brand Partnerships Veteran Paul Eulette as Vice President of Partnerships

Industry Veteran to Lead Strategic Partnership Development Across the World's Largest Kids Coding Franchise

Focus Areas Include Technology, Gaming, Entertainment, Sports and Consumer Brand Collaboration

New Initiatives Designed to Enhance Student Experiences While Driving Enrollment and Community Engagement

ATLANTA, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, the world's largest kids coding franchise offering coding and technology education for children ages 5-14, has named Paul Eulette as Vice President of Partnerships. A seasoned brand partnerships and experiential marketing leader, Eulette brings more than two decades of experience spanning licensing, consumer marketing and strategic partnerships, having worked with globally recognized brands including The Elf on the Shelf®, Squishmallows® and Cartoon Network®.

Paul Eulette, Vice President of Partnerships at Code Ninjas

In his new role, Eulette leads strategic partnership initiatives across technology, gaming, entertainment, sports and consumer brands, creating new opportunities for students while driving engagement, enrollment and franchisee value throughout the Code Ninjas system.

"Paul understands how to bring together brands, experiences, and audiences in ways that create meaningful impact," said Navin Gurnaney, CEO of Code Ninjas. "His track record of building innovative partnerships will help us create new opportunities for students while strengthening the value we deliver to families and franchisees across the system."

Expanding Strategic Partnerships Across the Code Ninjas System

Since joining Code Ninjas in March, Eulette has focused on building partnerships that extend learning beyond the dojo, creating opportunities for students to engage with the technologies, brands, and industries shaping the future.

"Some of the most impactful learning happens when students can see how their skills apply beyond the classroom," said Eulette. "We have an opportunity to connect students with the technologies, companies, and industries shaping the future, making coding and STEM education more engaging, relevant, and inspiring."

As part of this effort, Code Ninjas is exploring new opportunities that give students greater exposure to real-world applications of technology, including project-based experiences and potential collaborations with industry partners. These initiatives are designed to help students apply technical, creative and leadership skills while deepening engagement with the Code Ninjas learning journey

Driving Measurable Value for Franchisees and Families

Code Ninjas is already seeing momentum from partnership-driven initiatives, including a recent collaboration tied to a major streaming platform's upcoming STEM-focused production project. Through the activation, select Code Ninjas centers served as casting and engagement hubs for students interested in participating in the production, generating significant local interest and community engagement.

"These initiatives create value at every level of the system," said Eulette. "Families gain access to opportunities they can't find elsewhere, students see how the skills they're learning apply in the real world, and franchisees benefit from increased awareness, engagement and community connections."

With more than one million students served across 350+ locations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, Code Ninjas continues expanding opportunities that blend coding, robotics and AI education with real-world experiences and industry exposure.

Positioned for the Future of Coding and AI Education

As Code Ninjas continues expanding its reach across coding, robotics and AI education, the company is focused on building partnerships that create meaningful opportunities for students, families and franchisees. Brands, organizations and technology companies interested in exploring collaboration opportunities are encouraged to contact Paul Eulette at [email protected].

Looking ahead, Eulette will focus on developing strategic relationships across technology, gaming, entertainment, sports and consumer brands, helping create experiences that enhance student engagement while further differentiating the Code Ninjas offering in the marketplace.

About Code Ninjas

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the nation's largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise, offering gamified curriculum accredited by the International Society for Technology in Education. In hundreds of Code Ninjas centers across the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, kids ages 5-14 have fun building video games while gaining life-changing skills in coding, robotics, and AI. Backed by Eagle Merchant Partners, Code Ninjas helps instill lifelong skills like problem-solving, critical thinking, and confidence. Kids have fun, parents see results®. For more information, visit www.codeninjas.com .

Media Contact: Emily Otter, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Code Ninjas