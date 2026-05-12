Code Ninjas Expands Dallas Footprint with New Franchise Agreement

Continued growth brings Code Ninjas to a key Texas market

New ownership group led by experienced technology executive and military veteran

Expanding access to hands-on coding and STEM education for local families

DALLAS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, the world's largest kids' coding franchise offering coding and technology education for kids ages 5-14, is continuing its expansion with a new franchise agreement in the Dallas area. The center is slated to open in mid-August in McKinney and will be led by seasoned technology executive and military veteran Kenneth Johnson, alongside his business partner, Calvin Thomas.

Together, the duo brings a shared vision to deliver hands-on STEM education and equip local youth with future-ready skills.

Kenneth Johnson and Calvin Thomas are bringing Code Ninjas to McKinney

"Dallas is a priority market for our continued growth, where we're seeing strong demand from both families and prospective franchisees," said Navin Gurnaney, CEO of Code Ninjas. "As demand for real-world STEM skills continues to accelerate, we're focused on expanding in markets where we can deliver both meaningful student outcomes and strong unit-level performance. With Kenneth and Calvin leading this location, we're confident in our ability to bring a high-quality, community-driven experience to Dallas."

From Enterprise Technology to Business Ownership

Johnson began his career with 12 years in the military before transitioning into government contracting and later the private sector. He has held leadership roles at several Fortune 100 companies, including Vice President of Engineering for data loss prevention at JPMorgan Chase and leading solution engineering across the Americas at Microsoft.

The Dallas venture brings together a longtime friendship and shared vision, with Johnson and Thomas building the Code Ninjas together in McKinney.

"We were very intentional about finding the right opportunity, and Code Ninjas kept rising to the top," said Johnson. "We spent a lot of time thinking about what the next generation needs to be successful, and this felt like a way to be part of that. Code Ninjas is a brand we believe in, and one that helps kids build skills that will carry with them long term."

The location is currently under development, with construction underway and a focus on creating a high-energy, welcoming environment where kids can learn to code through engaging, hands-on experiences.

Meeting Demand for Future-Ready Skills

Demand for coding and technology education continues to accelerate as families seek programs that go beyond traditional enrichment and prepare kids with real-world skills in AI, robotics, and programming. Code Ninjas is seeing that momentum firsthand, with continued franchise growth and new center openings across the U.S. and internationally.

The broader franchise industry reflects this shift, with child services emerging as one of the fastest-growing sectors heading into 2026. As part of this growth, Code Ninjas continues to evolve its curriculum, offering hands-on exposure to emerging technologies and helping students understand how coding, AI, and robotics intersect in real-world applications.

A Franchise Opportunity Built for Growth

Code Ninjas continues to attract both first-time and experienced operators seeking a business that delivers recurring revenue, community engagement, and long-term scalability. Its membership-based model provides consistent income streams, while a hyper-local approach enables franchisees to build strong connections with families, schools, and community organizations.

With ongoing development across key markets and a focus on multi-unit growth, the brand is well-positioned to expand its footprint while delivering meaningful local impact.

Code Ninjas is actively seeking qualified franchise partners across the Midwest and Southern U.S., with a continued emphasis on strategic territory development.

For more information on franchising opportunities, visit https://connect.codeninjas.com/franchising/home.

About Code Ninjas

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the nation's largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise, offering gamified curriculum accredited by the International Society for Technology in Education. In hundreds of Code Ninjas centers across the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, kids ages 5-14 have fun building video games while gaining life-changing skills in coding, robotics, and AI. Backed by Eagle Merchant Partners, Code Ninjas helps instill lifelong skills like problem-solving, critical thinking, and confidence. Kids have fun, parents see results®. For more information, visit www.codeninjas.com .

CONTACT: Taylor Nortman, 847-302-8857, [email protected]

SOURCE Code Ninjas