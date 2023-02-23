Code Ninjas Taps Seasoned Marketing Exec to Further Develop International Brand Awareness

Experienced VP of Marketing Brings New Vision and Leadership Method to Children's Coding Franchise

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, the world's largest and fastest-growing in-person kids coding franchise, announced today the hiring of a new Vice President of Marketing, Matt Rogers, in an effort to strengthen Code Ninja's position in the global market by enhancing the brand's current marketing strategies while also constructing new ones. With over a decade of consumer marketing experience at a variety of world-class brands and a passion for EdTech, Rogers joins the team fully equip to further develop Code Ninja's goal to increase international brand awareness.

No stranger to consumer marketing, Rogers has spent over a decade helping brands develop and execute their marketing strategies. Most recently, Rogers served as the General Manager of North America and Head of Global Brand for Walnut Coding, a global EdTech company. In this role, he collaborated across all relevant functions of the company and market to ensure the goals of the brand were achieved. Prior to Walnut Coding, Rogers worked for other premier brands such as Anheuser-Busch, Spectrum Brands, Inc., and BYJU's FutureSchool in various roles to ensure clear consumer-facing communication across all necessary channels and monitor for any necessary updates or improvements in each brand's messaging.

"I have worked with a variety of distinguished brands throughout my career, but it was in 2020 that I discovered my passion for EdTech and what the industry has to offer," said Rogers. "Since then, I have wanted to continue my career with a brand that is constantly adapting to the changes of technology and uses it as a core curriculum in children's education. Code Ninjas is famously known to do just that and I am thrilled to be a part of a company that focuses on teaching children both technology and life skills."

As the new VP of Marketing at Code Ninjas, Rogers will develop and implement a clear marketing strategy and oversee each active campaign in order to elevate the brand's public profile to help drive franchise sales. Looking ahead, Rogers hopes to continue to drive the brand to the forefront of the industry – using new, innovative methods to increase Code Ninja's global brand awareness.

"As we are quickly approaching the major milestone of opening our 400th location, we are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to improve our brands growth and key messaging," said Justin Nihiser, CEO of Code Ninjas. "With the new changes that have already been implemented into Code Ninjas' core curriculum, and the changes still to come, we are thrilled to welcome Matt Rogers into the Code Ninjas family. I have the utmost confidence that Matt's impressive experience and enthusiasm will sharpen Code Ninjas' focus on bettering our mission of teaching children both valuable life and computational skills."

Rogers adds to the leadership of Code Ninjas as it continues its rapid growth including close to 400 actively open locations. The company is looking forward to hitting that big mark in the upcoming months, celebrating the success of the franchise since opening in 2016.

For more information on Code Ninjas opportunities for kids, visit codeninjas.com to find a location near you. To learn more about joining Code Ninjas as a franchisee, visit codeninjasfranchise.com.

