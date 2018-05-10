Code of Support Foundation Announces Two New Members to its Board of Trustees

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Code of Support Foundation (COSF) announces the appointment of two new members to its Board of Trustees. Joining the Code of Support Foundation Board of Trustees are Hon. Robert M. Speer, former Acting Secretary of the United States Army and Carrie Brady, Strategic Tech Partnerships Lead for Google Cloud. As members of the Board, Mr. Speer and Ms. Brady will help support and provide oversight of COSF and its programs including Case Coordination and PATRIOTlink® – a cloud-based veteran resource navigation platform that will launch on June 14, 2018.

Hon. Robert M. Speer, former Acting Secretary of the United States Army Joins Code of Support Foundation's Board of Trustees. Mr. Speer will help support and provide oversight of COSF and its programs including Case Coordination and PATRIOTlink® - a cloud-based veteran resource navigation platform that will launch on June 14, 2018. Carrie Brady, Strategic Tech Partnerships Lead for Google Cloud Joins Code of Support Foundation's Board of Trustees. Ms. Brady will help support and provide oversight of COSF and its programs including Case Coordination and PATRIOTlink® - a cloud-based veteran resource navigation platform that will launch on June 14, 2018.

"Code of Support Foundation's newest Board members, Bob and Carrie embody the spirit of our military and veteran community. They bring additional talent, expertise, and energy to our Board of Trustees. We are excited to have them join us as we continue on our mission to ensure our service members, veterans, and their families get the help they need and deserve," says MG Alan B. Salisbury, USA, Retired, Chairman and CEO, Code of Support Foundation.

Mr. Speer and Ms. Brady join Board Members Madhulika Agarwal, MD, MPH, Glenn Archer, Rory Brosius, Brian R. Detter, Elizabeth El-Nattar, MG Charlie Fletcher, USA, Ret., RADM (R) J. Cameron Fraser Jr., USN, Robert Mangone, Aloha McBride, Shawn N. Olds, Kevin Sheehan, Rebecca Stewart and Sheri Thompson.

Mr. Speer served as Acting Secretary of the United States Army in 2017. He was one of only six senior Pentagon officials to be asked to stay through the transition to President Trump's Administration. Since 2009, Speer also served as the Assistant Secretary for Financial Management and Comptroller and the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management and Comptroller.)

Before these assignments, Mr. Speer served as a Managing Director for PricewaterhouseCoopers Public Services, where he led their Defense and Army business. He has been significantly involved in Department of Defense financial management solutions and defense related professional organizations throughout his career. He served 28 years in the U. S. Army where he gained in-depth experience and progressive responsibility in command and staff positions in the Army and the Joint Force, to include Battalion Command in the 82nd Airborne Division and Brigade Level Command of a Defense Agency operation.

Carrie Brady is passionate about helping organizations accelerate innovation and embrace change. As a female leader in technology, she has been an integral part of growing Google Cloud's business both domestically and overseas. She most recently accepted a leadership role in DC to expand Google Cloud's partner ecosystem. As part of an organization in hyper growth mode, Carrie has a unique perspective on the impact of scale, speed of change, and importance of diversity in the workforce.

Carrie joined Google in 2011, during the early days of cloud computing. She spent three years building the market in the Southeast; then in 2014, she relocated to London to join Google's European sales leadership team. There, she spent three years working with FTS500 customers to ensure Google Cloud's products were anticipating Europe, Middle East, and Africa market needs.

Before Google, Carrie spent eight years in Strategy Consulting and another four years in User Research and Experience Design. Carrie's father, Terry Brady, is an Army Vietnam Veteran and her brother-in-law is the Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base. Her relocation to Washington DC was driven by a need to put family values in the forefront and engage in domestic veteran support initiatives.

About Code of Support Foundation

Code of Support Foundation (COSF) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides essential and critical one-on-one assistance to service members, veterans and their families who have the most complex needs and are on the brink of crisis. COSF is dedicated to leveraging the nation's full spectrum of resources to ensure all members of our military, veterans and their families receive the support services they need and, through their collective sacrifice, have earned. COSF's integrated programs include personalized, holistic, long-term case coordination services that serve all service eras across the nation and PATRIOTlink® – a cloud based resource navigation platform designed by COSF to facilitate integrated efforts among veteran support organizations and enable users to access to vetted, direct, cost-free veteran services. To learn more click here.

Media Contact

Amy McWethy

(703) 629-2875

194851@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/code-of-support-foundation-announces-two-new-members-to-its-board-of-trustees-300646227.html

SOURCE Code of Support Foundation