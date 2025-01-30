Code Willing Appoints Jacob Beeman to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Willing, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacob (Jake) Beeman to its Board of Directors. Jake brings over 20 years of global capital markets experience in operations, technology, strategy, and investments, making him a valuable addition to Code Willing during a period of rapid growth and global expansion.

Baron Davis, CEO of Code Willing said, "Jake has a proven track record of growing and building companies. His mission at Code Willing is to enhance the company's operational structure, leverage his extensive industry relationships, and open doors for new opportunities. His expertise aligns with Code Willing's ambitious goals for its CWIQ Platform—a comprehensive, end-to-end trading, research, and data solution designed to accelerate data workflows for hedge funds and asset managers."

"The CWIQ Platform has a huge opportunity in the market," said Jake Beeman. "Most firms don't want to contract with multiple providers and then integrate disparate solutions. The CWIQ Platform eliminates this need by offering a richer feature set and seamless integration that disrupts the traditional market approach. I've seen the challenges firms face with siloed capabilities, and I'm excited to help Code Willing capitalize on this opportunity."

Jake's extensive experience enables him to guide the CWIQ Platform's growth and solidify its position as a market leader. With his support, Code Willing is well-positioned to expand its reach in global markets, build on its existing R&D, and deliver unparalleled value to its clients.

Global Expansion and CWIQ Platform Readiness

Code Willing already provides comprehensive global market and multi-asset coverage for data and execution and is committed to a robust expansion into Europe with a new London office to help bolster their global growth initiatives. The company is also growing its presence in Asia, with plans to establish a Hong Kong office in Q2 of this year.

Over the past five years, the CWIQ Platform has undergone extensive R&D, earning the trust of several prominent clients who provide stellar feedback. With the platform ready for market penetration, Code Willing is now focusing on sales and business development to drive global adoption.

About Jake Beeman

Currently serving as CEO at Quantbot Ventures, Jake Beeman has a distinguished career at the forefront of financial technology, banking, and trading infrastructure. His insights into venture capital trends and emerging technologies will provide a significant boost to Code Willing's strategic initiatives.

About Code Willing, Inc.

Code Willing delivers a comprehensive quant solution, empowering hedge funds and asset managers to capture alpha and achieve business success through advanced data management and compute optimization. The company's flagship product, the CWIQ Platform, simplifies the integration of critical capabilities into a seamless, end-to-end solution.

To request a trial or learn more about the security master and datasets available on the CWIQ Platform, email [email protected].

For additional information about the CWIQ Platform, visit http://codewilling.com/cwiqtrial

