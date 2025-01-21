Code Willing Partners with EDI to Revolutionize Data Workflows for Hedge Funds and Asset Managers

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Willing, Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Exchange Data International (EDI) as part of the launch of its CWIQ Platform. This collaboration combines EDI's high-quality reference, corporate actions, and pricing data with Code Willing's innovative CWIQ technology, designed to accelerate exploratory data analytics and streamline research workflows for hedge funds and asset managers.

By mapping EDI's datasets across the CWIQ Platform, users can dramatically reduce evaluation timelines from months to weeks. The result is a faster, more efficient data pipeline that optimizes alpha generation and reduces operational complexity.

This partnership enables the creation of a front office robust security master within the CWIQ Platform.

Streamlining Data Workflows with a Security Master

At the heart of this partnership is the creation of a front office robust security master within the CWIQ Platform. This centralized database acts as a single source of truth for critical securities information, providing seamless connectivity across multiple datasets and identifiers. EDI's comprehensive data forms the foundation of this security master, ensuring accuracy and consistency for quantitative research and model development.

Jonathan Bloch, CEO of Exchange Data International, said, "We are excited to partner with Code Willing to provide high-quality reference data and corporate actions through their platform. This collaboration streamlines data workflows, enabling quant teams to focus on backtesting, strategy optimization, and building alpha-generating models at scale."

Empowering Quants with the CWIQ Platform

The CWIQ Platform is a turnkey solution designed to streamline data cleaning, integration, and exploration. It allows hedge funds and asset managers to evaluate and deploy trading strategies faster, significantly reducing data discovery, trialing, and onboarding costs. With the EDI partnership, Code Willing ensures that users no longer face the costly and time-consuming challenge of aligning multiple datasets to their own security master.

"With a security master in place, the CWIQ Platform empowers users to move from data exploration to execution at an extraordinary pace," said Robert Martinez, CRO at Code Willing. "This collaboration eliminates bottlenecks and provides a seamless environment for building reliable trading signals."

About Code Willing, Inc.

Code Willing delivers a comprehensive quant solution, helping hedge funds and asset managers capture alpha and achieve business success through advanced data management and compute optimization. To request a trial or learn more about the security master and datasets available on the CWIQ Platform, email [email protected]

For more information, visit http://codewilling.com/cwiqtrial

SOURCE Code Willing