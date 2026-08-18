CodeMettle Announces New Brand Identity and Launches the Terminus Stack

The company rebrand reflects CodeMettle's commercial evolution as a defense technology software company and introduces a unified portfolio of products that makes the tactical edge usable for enterprise Command and Control.

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeMettle today announced a new corporate brand identity and the launch of the Terminus Stack, marking the company's evolution into a modern defense technology software company that delivers AI-enabled technologies for the tactical edge, providing a service-aware software-defined network operations (NetOps) layer for modern command and control (C2).

CodeMettle Logo

CodeMettle's rebrand comes as the company continues to grow, expand its product portfolio, and pursue its long-term vision to build intelligent software that helps military organizations operate more effectively in the world's most demanding C2 environments. It also reinforces the company's commitment to delivering innovative software that helps the U.S. Department of Defense and its partners solve the most complex network challenges.

"Over the past several years, CodeMettle and our technology have evolved significantly," said Richard Graham, CEO of CodeMettle. "Our new brand reflects the company we are today and the future we are building. We are investing in modern software architectures, AI-enabled capabilities, and intuitive user experiences that help military organizations manage complex networks and sustain operational effectiveness in contested environments."

Terminus is designed to make tactical networks usable for modern C2. Together, its five products deliver an AI-enabled tactical NetOps layer that operates edge networks, coordinates the distributed network fleet, moves data through disruption, and provides intelligent decision support. This enables enterprise C2 systems to connect to, interpret, and rely on information from the tactical environment.

The Terminus Stack includes:

Terminus Edge — Makes tactical nodes, sensors, systems, and services operable and manageable.

Terminus Nexus — Coordinates the distributed tactical-network fleet.

Terminus Pulse — Moves data through disruption to keep tactical networks usable for C2.

Terminus Tactical AI — Provides edge operators with expert network-engineering decision support through deterministic, policy-governed AI.

Terminus Enterprise — Provides business process management, enterprise network and service planning and management, a common operating picture, service management, and federation across distributed tactical fleet operations.

The new brand demonstrates CodeMettle's commitment to modern software development, intuitive user experiences, rapid innovation, and practical AI that improves mission execution without losing sight of the mission-focused capabilities customers expect. For employees, it marks the next chapter of the company's growth and reinforces a culture centered on innovation, collaboration, and building technologies that make a measurable operational impact.

About Terminus

The Terminus Stack creates a mission-integrated tactical operating environment from edge to higher headquarters, spanning deployment, planning, execution, transport, data, service management, AI-assisted operations, and audit. Terminus is already fielded as a component of the U.S. Army's Tactical Network Operations (TNO) solution as part of the C2 Network Optimized for Warfighting (C2NOW) program in support of Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2).

About CodeMettle

CodeMettle develops scalable commercial software for defense, government, and commercial organizations. Its products address complex data integration, network operations, and process-management challenges in demanding operational environments.

SOURCE CodeMettle