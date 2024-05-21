Code.org and Amazon Launch Music Lab: Brings Top Artists' Support to K-12 Computer Science

Music Lab connects student's passion for music with computer science, enabling them to compose and remix tracks from today's top artists boosting classroom engagement.

SEATTLE, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at transforming K-12 computer science, Code.org and Amazon today launched Music Lab, a cutting-edge platform where students can learn to code through interactive music composition, featuring chart-topping hits from artists like Tinashe, The Chainsmokers, Rosa Linn, and Aloe Blacc. Through an educational partnership with Amazon, each artist contributed tracks and samples for use in Music Lab, allowing students to engage with the music of their favorite musicians in a uniquely interactive way. The platform blends computer science and coding with music creation and production to create a fun, creative learning experience for students.

"With Music Lab, we are bridging the gap between computer science and students' creative interests. Music Lab builds upon Code.org's history of making computer science exciting, engaging, and accessible for all students," said Hadi Partovi, CEO of Code.org. "We appreciate our partners in the music industry for supporting the computer science movement and for recognizing the imperative of equipping future generations with the skills to navigate a technology-centered world."

Innovative solutions to bolster student engagement are more essential now than ever before. With growing concerns from families and educators around students' declining classroom engagement, districts across the country are struggling to find ways to create an environment that captures students' interests and attention. According to data from Gallup and Walton Family Foundation's State of American Youth Survey , only 27% of students would give their school an A rating for using technology to help them learn in a new and exciting way and only 13% would award their school an A for fostering excitement about learning at all.

"As we navigate challenges posed by the pandemic, including learning loss and declining enrollment, we must creatively address student engagement by tapping into their existing passions, like art and music," Los Angeles Unified superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said. "Code.org's Music Lab helps to bring joy and curiosity into the classroom, while also preparing students with essential computer science skills."

Through Music Lab, Code.org aims to tap into the passion students already have around their favorite music and artists to drive engagement and foster enthusiasm for computer science, coding, and technology career paths. In the past six months, Code.org has tested Music Lab with thousands of students and teachers and this testing has shown high levels of student interest and engagement, especially with students from underrepresented groups.

"Emerging technology impacts every facet of society. Each day, we are met with the incredible opportunity–and challenge–to ensure a future that harnesses the power of next-gen technology while continuing to foster and celebrate human creativity," said Victor Reinoso, global director of education philanthropy at Amazon. "Music Lab elevates the importance of teaching computer science, opens pathways to career exploration, and helps today's students build skills to become innovative and tech-savvy citizens of the future."

In celebration of the launch, Code.org CEO Hadi Partovi was joined by Alberto Carvalho, LAUSD superintendent and Mike Tierney, director of Global Programming for Amazon Music, for a virtual conversation to discuss the innovative approaches schools and districts across the country are taking to navigate student engagement at this moment in U.S. education. Explore the capabilities of Music Lab through interactive student projects, artist videos, and resources for educators at code.org/music .

Artists and producers interested in contributing to or learning more about Music Lab are invited to contact us at [email protected] for opportunities to join this innovative project.

About Code.org

Code.org is a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to computer science in schools and increasing participation by young women and students from other underrepresented groups. Our vision is that every student in every school has the opportunity to learn computer science as part of their core K-12 education. The leading provider of K-12 computer science curriculum in the largest school districts in the United States, Code.org also created the annual Hour of Code campaign, which has engaged more than 15% of all students in the world.

