Code.org and DonorsChoose Team Up to Empower Teachers Hosting Hour of Code

250 teachers hosting an Hour of Code event will win DonorsChoose credits to support classroom projects

SEATTLE, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Code.org announced today a partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose to launch a sweepstakes for U.S. public school teachers participating in this year's Hour of Code . The sweepstakes aims to provide crucial resources for educators by awarding $500 in DonorsChoose credits to 250 randomly selected teachers hosting an Hour of Code event.

With these DonorsChoose credits, teachers can secure funding for classroom resources, further inspiring the next generation of coders and innovators. Teachers already registered for Hour of Code will be able to opt into the sweepstakes.

This year's Hour of Code theme, "Make the Invisible Visible," highlights the invisible technology behind students' favorite activities, from video games to music and art. Running from December 9-15 during Computer Science Education Week, the campaign connects students' interests to the technology shaping their world.

"We're excited to show students how coding can bring their passions to life," said Hadi Partovi, CEO and co-founder of Code.org. "By offering teachers the chance to win DonorsChoose credits, we hope to support their efforts in making computer science education even more impactful in the classroom. Teachers are key to unlocking every student's potential to shape the future."

Despite growing momentum for computer science education, significant gaps in access remain. New data from the 2024 State of Computer Science Education report shows that while 60% of U.S. public high schools offer foundational computer science courses, millions of students still need more opportunities to engage with this essential subject. Through initiatives like the sweepstakes, Code.org hopes to address these inequities in access by lowering barriers and empowering more educators to explore computer science with their students.

"Code.org is making it easier for teachers to access the resources they need to inspire the next generation of innovators," said Alix Guerrier, CEO of DonorsChoose. "This partnership brings us closer to a future where every student has the opportunity to engage with the tools and experiences that make learning truly transformative."

Teachers can sign up to host an Hour of Code and enter the sweepstakes by visiting https://hourofcode.com/us/events . Participants must be full-time teachers at a public school, public charter school, or Office of Head Start, and at least 18 years old. Winners will be notified in early January 2025.

About Code.org

Code.org is a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to computer science in schools and increasing participation by young women and students from other underrepresented groups. Our vision is that every student in every school has the opportunity to learn computer science as part of their core K-12 education. The leading provider of K-12 computer science curriculum in the largest school districts in the United States, Code.org also created the annual Hour of Code campaign, which has engaged more than 15% of all students in the world.

About DonorChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 6 million people and partners have contributed $1.7 billion to support 3 million teacher requests for learning resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the teacher, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit www.donorschoose.org .

SOURCE Code.org