CodeSignal and Eightfold.ai Announce Partnership, Reinforcing Data as the Key to Hiring

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal, a technical assessment platform dedicated to helping companies #GoBeyondResumes in tech recruiting, today announced a new integration and partnership with Eightfold.ai®️, the inventor of the Talent Intelligence Platform™, the first AI-powered solution for enterprise talent needs which unifies internal, external, and contingent talent data to provide actionable insights for informed talent decisions. Coupled with CodeSignal's technical assessment solutions, this allows companies to combine automation of skill-based screening and recruit best-in-class talent.

"Eightfold is one of the most innovative Talent Intelligence companies with a vision that's very aligned with ours," said Tigran Sloyan, co-founder and CEO of CodeSignal. "To be able to partner with them to enable our current and future shared customers to #GoBeyondResumes more effectively is very exciting".

Recruiters publish job openings on their "careers" portal, as well as distribute the vacancies across popular job boards, creating awareness while also opening the door to hundreds, if not thousands of unqualified candidates. This overloading of human resources departments can cause delays in the hiring process as well as potential losses of great talent. This new integration will enable recruitment at scale driven by data. Gone are the days of juggling candidates between the applicant tracking system (ATS) and all other tools. CodeSignal and Eightfold.ai will integrate their systems together allowing data to seamlessly flow between the two platforms. The integration will also permit CodeSignal Coding scores to be received directly into Eightfold.ai.

"Streamlining the hiring process can improve the productivity of recruitment teams and dramatically drive cost savings for their organization," said Niran Kundapur, VP of Product, Eightfold.ai. "Understanding the existing inefficiencies and identifying solutions such as integrating CodeSignal and Eightfold.ai apps will go a long way toward creating efficiency and value."

Match Group, an internet and technology company that owns and operates the largest global portfolio of popular online dating services including Tinder, Match.com, and OkCupid, currently uses both CodeSignal and Eightfold.

"I am very excited about this integration because these are two phenomenal platforms that allow us to be highly data-driven and fair," said Craig Campbell, Vice President, Talent Acquisition, Match Group. "It also allows us to increase the decision signal for our hiring manager screens. However, the lack of connection and data-flow between the two thus far meant that it took far longer than it should have for us to run candidates through both platforms and see the combined benefit."

CodeSignal and Eightfold.ai bring a lot of data into the complete talent lifecycle and all of its associated processes. The value of the data and partnership makes both products stronger and delivers significantly more value to customers than taken separately.

"We invested in both CodeSignal and Eightfold.ai, as they are two of the most innovative HR technology companies when it comes to empowering recruiters & hiring managers with a deep, data-driven understanding of a candidate's true capabilities, and relevance for a particular job," said Adam Boutin, Partner, Capital One Ventures. "This partnership will elevate the ability to efficiently drive true talent intelligence, and further reduce manual tasks in identifying candidates that align with their client's needs."

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal aims to make talent accessible by empowering companies to evaluate job candidates' technical skills effectively at scale. Its assessment solution allows companies to automate skill-based screening and conduct live interviews in a more structured and consistent manner. Key customers include Brex, Databricks, Facebook, Instacart, Robinhood, Upwork and Zoom. Visit codesignal.com to learn more.

About Eightfold

Eightfold AI® delivers the Talent Intelligence Platform™, the most effective way for organizations to retain top performers, upskill and reskill the workforce, recruit top talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold AI's deep learning artificial intelligence platform empowers enterprises to turn talent management into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.

