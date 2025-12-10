CodeSignal Launches Multilingual AI Phone Interviews to Scale Skills-Based Screening

Live phone call screening lets candidates interview anywhere in 20+ languages and gives hiring teams consistent, skills-focused insights across every conversation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal , the leading AI-native skills platform, today announced that its AI Interviewer now supports live phone interviews in more than 20 languages. The expansion helps hiring teams meet candidates where they are while maintaining structured, skills-based evaluations to advance qualified talent at scale.

See how CodeSignal's AI Interviewer handles live phone calls in multiple languages. In this demo, CEO Tigran Sloyan shows an AI agent running a real screening call and switching languages on the fly, creating a natural, human-like interview experience from anywhere.

Nearly one-third of CodeSignal's AI Interviewer conversations take place outside of the typical 9-5 window, underscoring the need for screening that adapts to candidates' schedules. Phone and multilingual support give companies the flexibility to engage more candidates across roles and regions without sacrificing the quality or consistency of insights.

What to expect

Live phone interviews with the same structured, skills-based intelligence as CodeSignal's web interviews

with the same structured, skills-based intelligence as CodeSignal's web interviews Support for more than 20 languages , covering the majority of global hiring needs

, covering the majority of global hiring needs Natural conversational flow , including pauses, clarifications, and responses to candidate questions

, including pauses, clarifications, and responses to candidate questions Unified, competency-focused skills reports across both phone and web formats

across both phone and web formats Global reach and flexibility without added scheduling overhead

"Teams shouldn't lose great candidates because the screening process only works in one format or at one time of day," said Tigran Sloyan, CEO and Co-Founder of CodeSignal. "Phone interviews allow candidates to move forward anytime, anywhere, in the language they're most comfortable with, while giving companies the insights they need to advance qualified talent at scale."

Try it yourself

Phone call interviews and multilingual support are available within AI Interviewer. To see it in action, try a free practice call .

