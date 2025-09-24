CodeSignal Expands Skills-Based Hiring Across Finance, Accounting, and Business Roles

Validated skills assessments, AI interviewer agents, and real-world simulations deliver scale, consistency, and fairness

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal , the leading AI-native skills platform, has expanded its skills-based hiring and assessment solutions to business-critical roles in finance, accounting, and business analysis. Building on its leadership in technical hiring, CodeSignal's expansion enables organizations to evaluate real-world competencies across every function of the business, giving employers the tools to make confident, skills-driven decisions at scale.

Hiring for finance, accounting, and business analyst roles just got a major upgrade. Traditional hiring relies on resumes and unstructured interviews that don’t reveal what candidates can actually do. CodeSignal’s skills-based hiring platform changes that. In this video, you’ll see CodeSignal's hiring capabilities built for finance, accounting, and business analysis roles.

Traditional hiring for financial analysts, wealth managers, and business analysts has long relied on resumes and unstructured interviews that fail to capture a candidate's true abilities. By combining validated skills assessments, AI interviewer agents, and immersive spreadsheet simulations, CodeSignal provides organizations with a scalable way to surface demonstrated, job-ready skills—while giving candidates the chance to showcase their true capabilities in real-world scenarios.

Expanding Skills-Based Hiring Beyond Tech

The latest capabilities allow companies to apply the same rigor and reliability used in technical hiring to roles in finance, accounting, and business analysis. CodeSignal's platform includes:

Validated Skills Assessments: Role-specific assessments, developed by validated by Industrial-Organizational (IO) Psychologists and maintained by subject matter experts, measuring the competencies most critical for finance, accounting, and business analysis.

AI Interviewer Agents: Specialized AI interviewer agents trained to evaluate role-specific knowledge with consistency and reduced bias.

Spreadsheet Simulations: Real-world scenarios that replicate day-to-day tasks in finance and business analysis, giving hiring teams dynamic insight into how candidates perform under realistic conditions.

Raising the Standard for Hiring

"Our goal has always been to help employers evaluate what candidates can actually do," said Tigran Sloyan, CEO & Co-Founder of CodeSignal. "By bringing skills-based hiring to finance, accounting, and business analyst roles, we're giving companies the ability to make smarter, more confident hiring decisions and build stronger teams across every function of the business."

This approach not only improves immediate hiring outcomes but also helps organizations create lasting impact. By prioritizing demonstrated skills over resumes or degrees, companies can:

Accelerate hiring while reducing costs

Build fairer, more equitable hiring practices

Improve retention and team performance

Foster cultures of innovation and continuous learning

Shaping the Future of Work

The way companies hire is changing fast: skills-first hiring is now the standard for identifying and growing talent. CodeSignal is at the forefront, giving employers powerful tools to scale fair, data-driven hiring while empowering candidates to prove what they can do. From Bookkeepers and AR/AP Specialists to Finance Managers and Wealth Management Advisors, CodeSignal is empowering companies to assess talent across the business with much more to come.

To learn more about CodeSignal for finance, accounting, and business roles, book a demo at codesignal.com/demo .

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is how the world discovers and develops the skills that will shape the future. Our AI-native skills assessment and experiential learning platform helps organizations hire, train, and grow talent at scale while empowering individuals to advance their careers.

Whether you're growing your team's potential or unlocking your own, CodeSignal meets you where you are and gets you where you need to go. With millions of skills assessments completed, CodeSignal is trusted by companies like Netflix, Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox and used by learners worldwide.

For more information, visit www.codesignal.com or connect with CodeSignal on LinkedIn .

