CodeSignal Launches AI-Powered Interviewer Training to Revolutionize How Teams Conduct Interviews Across Technical and Business Roles

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interviews are the gateway to great hires, but inconsistency and bias often undermine their effectiveness. CodeSignal, the leading skills platform, today announced Interviewer Training, a new offering designed to equip teams with the tools and techniques needed to conduct fair, skill-focused, and effective interviews across technical and business roles.

CodeSignal’s Interviewer Training uses immersive interview simulations to teach interviewers how to conduct fair, skills-focused interviews, reduce bias, and standardize the hiring process.

Built as part of CodeSignal's Learn Suite, Interviewer Training uses hands-on practice and AI-driven simulation technology to help interviewers of all experience levels improve their skills. By addressing common challenges in the hiring process, this innovative solution ensures every candidate has a fair shot while empowering teams to identify top talent confidently.

Addressing Common Challenges in Hiring

Effective interviewing requires skill and consistency, yet many teams lack access to structured training. Interviewer Training, a purpose-built learning path, helps organizations overcome these challenges by providing interviewers with the skills to:

Ensure Fairness and Focus on Skills: Ask structured, skills-focused questions and minimize bias.

Ask structured, skills-focused questions and minimize bias. Predict Hiring Success: Conduct interviews that are more effective at identifying candidates who will excel on the job.

Conduct interviews that are more effective at identifying candidates who will excel on the job. Standardize Interviewing Practices: Equip interviewers—hiring managers, team leads, and panel members—with the knowledge to deliver consistent, high-quality interviews.

"Hiring managers and interviewers are often the face of the organization to potential employees, yet many aren't equipped with the training needed to conduct structured, effective interviews," said Tigran Sloyan, CEO of CodeSignal. "With Interviewer Training, we're bridging that gap, helping organizations standardize their interviewing processes and assess skills accurately while ensuring fairness and reducing bias."

How It Works

Interviewer Training is designed specifically for CodeSignal Learn for Organizations and uses advanced AI-powered Conversation Simulation technology to provide a scalable and impactful learning experience. Key features include:

Hands-On Practice: Real-world interview simulations that allow interviewers to refine their skills.

Real-world interview simulations that allow interviewers to refine their skills. AI-Driven Feedback: An AI tutor that provides actionable suggestions to improve interviewer performance, ensuring they conduct skill-focused and fair interviews.

An AI tutor that provides actionable suggestions to improve interviewer performance, ensuring they conduct skill-focused and fair interviews. Scalable Learning: Designed to train entire teams—regardless of experience level—in best practices for effective interviewing.

A Step Toward Fairer Hiring

CodeSignal's Interviewer Training represents a significant step forward in transforming hiring practices. By equipping teams with the skills to deliver equitable, skill-driven interviews, organizations can improve hiring outcomes and build trust with candidates at every stage of the process.

Availability

Interviewer Training is now available as part of the CodeSignal Learn Suite, exclusively for Enterprise customers. For more information on how you can equip your team with the skills to deliver consistent, equitable, and skill-focused interviews, visit CodeSignal.com .

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is redefining how the world discovers and develops skills that shape the future. With a platform that empowers hiring and learning, CodeSignal helps companies go beyond traditional resume-based hiring with AI-powered assessment solutions, while supporting individuals in cultivating the skills needed to advance. CodeSignal is trusted by leading companies like Netflix, Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox, and is used by learners globally to upskill and grow in their careers.

For more information, visit www.codesignal.com or connect with CodeSignal on LinkedIn.

