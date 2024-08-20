CodeSignal Launches Conversation Practice, Providing AI-Powered Conversation Simulations and One-on-One Learning for Soft Skills Development

"The launch of Conversation Practice marks a significant step forward for democratizing access to soft skills training, enabling anyone at any level at any organization to practice the crucial communication and management skills they need to level up," says Tigran Sloyan, CEO and Co-Founder of CodeSignal. He adds: "The best developers aren't just great at programming, they're also strong communicators, negotiators, and leaders. Now, our users can master these soft skills by applying practice-based learnings within an interactive AI environment."

The Conversation Practice experience begins with a lesson that covers core concepts such as critical thinking, problem solving, or communication. After completing the lesson, learners are invited to practice in a simulated environment with an AI-generated partner designed to reinforce core concepts by presenting real-world challenges. Following each practice session, CodeSignal's AI-powered tutor, Cosmo, analyzes the user's performance, providing constructive feedback for improved skills development. Practicing one-on-one with Cosmo in a judgment-free, AI-simulated environment allows learners to build confidence without the awkwardness of peer roleplay. Plus, with Cosmo's accessibility and affordability, anyone, anywhere can sharpen their skills or prepare for their next career step at a fraction of the cost of traditional learning.

Each soft skills learning path (a series of courses laddering up to a specific theme like "Engineering Management") focuses on critical communication and management skills that are most beneficial to developers. In fact, CodeSignal's Talent Science team , made up of industrial-organizational (IO) psychologists who are working to set the standard for fair skills evaluation and development, analyzed over 100 engineer job descriptions* to identify which non-technical skills were the most in-demand—the top two being collaboration and communication, both of which are key focus areas with Conversation Practice.

"While technical skills are essential, a well-rounded skill set—including communication, leadership, and negotiation—can transform a good developer into a great one, with increased growth potential," says Sloyan.

The new soft skills learning paths, featuring Conversation Practice, are available for individual learners to access as desired, and organizations who want to upskill employees in alignment with business goals. As CodeSignal continues to provide best-in-class tools for skills assessment and development, the company looks forward to platform expansion, including diverse content as hiring needs and the modern workforce continue to evolve.

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is how the world discovers and develops the skills that will shape the future. Our skills platform empowers teams to go beyond skills gaps, with hiring and AI-powered learning solutions, and helps individuals cultivate the skills they need to level up. Wherever you are on your journey, CodeSignal's technical hiring and learning & development solutions meet you there and get you where you need to go.

Founded in 2015, CodeSignal has powered millions of skills evaluations and is trusted by leading companies like Netflix, Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox.

*CodeSignal analyzed over 100 engineer job descriptions from a range of companies (CodeSignal customers) to find the most common soft skills required.

