CodeSignal Launches Learn Academies to Embed Skills Validation into the Learning Journey

New academies unify hands-on learning and job-relevant assessments, helping organizations move from measuring course completion to proof of skills in a single experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal , the leading AI-native skills platform, today announced the launch of CodeSignal Learn Academies, a unified learning and assessment experience designed to help organizations verify that learning translates into real-world skills.

Learn Academies integrate hands-on learning content with skills assessments in a single journey, addressing a growing challenge across workforce development. Course completion alone is an unreliable signal of skill acquisition, with studies showing that practice-based strategies lead to deeper learning and better transfer of knowledge than passive study.

"If learning doesn't result in observable change on the job, it isn't delivering real value to the organization," said Tigran Sloyan, CEO and Co-Founder of CodeSignal. "Learn Academies make it easy for leaders to design programs where skills are actually practiced, measured, and proven."

Organizations can launch quickly using CodeSignal's out-of-the-box academies, including the GenAI Skills Academy, Leadership & Management Skills Academy, Career Readiness Academy, Data Academy, and AI Engineering Academy. Alternatively, they can create fully custom academies by combining their own learning content with CodeSignal's certified or custom assessments. Each academy can include multiple tracks, enabling differentiated learning paths within a single program.

Learn Academies are built on CodeSignal's decade of experience evaluating skills through hands-on, job-relevant assessments. Rather than treating learning and assessment as separate steps, academies bring them together into one integrated, customizable experience that scales across roles, levels, and programs.

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is how the world discovers and develops the skills that will shape the future. Our AI-native skills assessment and experiential learning platform helps organizations hire, train, and grow talent at scale while empowering individuals to advance their careers.

Whether you're growing your team's potential or unlocking your own, CodeSignal meets you where you are and gets you where you need to go. With millions of skills assessments completed, CodeSignal is trusted by companies like Netflix, Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox and used by learners worldwide.

