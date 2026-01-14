Leading Universities Join Forces with CodeSignal to Equip Graduates with Industry-Validated Skills

Northeastern, Stanford Medicine, Loyola University New Orleans, UVA, WGU, and DeVry adopt CodeSignal's AI-native platform to help students across disciplines build verified skills tied directly to employer hiring needs

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal, the leading AI-native skills platform, today announced expanded adoption of its skills platform across higher education, as Northeastern University, Stanford Medicine, UVA, WGU, DeVry University, and Loyola University New Orleans scale existing work to embed skills verification and experiential learning into coursework. The result is a clearer connection between what students learn and the skills employers evaluate, with graduates earning verified credentials recognized by hundreds of employers already using CodeSignal to hire.

In this video, CodeSignal shares how leading universities are rethinking skills education as AI accelerates change in the workforce, helping students build industry-validated skills tied directly to opportunity. Speed Speed

"Students deserve learning experiences that turn into real opportunities," said Dr. Mary Papazian, former president of San José State University and senior education advisor at CodeSignal. "Universities are under pressure to show results while protecting academic standards. CodeSignal's work supports both. It gives students verified skills that employers already trust, and it helps campuses demonstrate readiness at scale."

With a third of jobs projected to be reshaped by automation by 2030 (McKinsey), universities are rethinking how they prepare students for a fast-changing workforce. Across these programs, campuses are using CodeSignal to:

Assess and benchmark skills in generative AI fluency, digital communication, computer science, and business analytics through diagnostic assessments.

in generative AI fluency, digital communication, computer science, and business analytics through diagnostic assessments. Integrate real-world experiential learning into coursework, giving students a sandbox to practice real-world scenarios.

into coursework, giving students a sandbox to practice real-world scenarios. Prepare students for internships and careers with verified credentials for in-demand skills.

CodeSignal is also expanding its Career Readiness Academy to help more students build and verify the foundational professional skills that employers demand. Aligned with NACE competencies, the higher education standard for workplace readiness, the program combines experiential learning courses with skills assessments and AI-powered tutoring across three core tracks: Communication, Teamwork, and Critical Thinking. Students practice real-world workplace scenarios, earn industry-recognized credentials that validate readiness beyond grades, and build confidence as they enter an AI-shaped job market.

CodeSignal's momentum reflects increasing demand for verified skills across the education and workforce ecosystem:

For more information about CodeSignal's partnerships in education, visit codesignal.com/solutions/education.

