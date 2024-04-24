CodeSignal Named One of the World's Top EdTech Companies in 2024

TIME Recognizes CodeSignal's Groundbreaking Contributions in Educational Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal has been honored in TIME Magazine's World's Top EdTech Companies 2024, ranking 34th out of 250 companies.

This prestigious award, presented by TIME and Statista Inc., recognizes companies that have demonstrated exceptional innovation and impact in the field of educational technology. They analyzed over 7,000 companies, considering industry impact, financial strength, and product relevancy in their evaluation process. CodeSignal's inclusion in this list is a testament to its commitment to revolutionizing education through cutting-edge solutions.

Earlier this year, CodeSignal announced CodeSignal Learn , a practice-based learning platform that offers one-on-one guidance and AI-powered learning tools to help individuals cultivate in-demand technical skills. At the heart of CodeSignal Learn is Cosmo, CodeSignal's AI tutor and guide, which leverages artificial intelligence to personalize learning experiences and provide tailored guidance to learners. In addition, CodeSignal Develop marks a significant advancement in how organizations upskill and consistently nurture their technical teams. CodeSignal has continuously pushed the boundaries of traditional learning methodologies in order to discover and develop the skills to shape the future.

"We are honored to be recognized among the world's top EdTech companies," says Tigran Sloyan, CEO & Co-Founder of CodeSignal. "This award exemplifies our unwavering commitment to leveraging technology to drive positive change in education."

CodeSignal establishes a culture of continuous learning and skill development, empowering individuals and organizations with the tools they need to succeed in today's dynamic world. Its groundbreaking AI Skills Report: Meeting the Demand for AI & ML Engineers outlines solutions for filling artificial intelligence (AI) skills gaps on technical teams, alongside strategies for upskilling and reskilling current employees. In embracing this prestigious recognition, CodeSignal reaffirms its dedication to leading the way in groundbreaking advances in educational technology.

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is on a mission to discover and develop the skills that will shape the future. Our skills assessments and AI-powered learning tools empower high-performing teams to go beyond skill gaps and help individuals cultivate the skills they need to level up. Wherever you are on your skills journey, CodeSignal meets you there and gets you where you need to go.

Founded in 2015, CodeSignal has powered almost 3 million skills evaluations and is trusted by leading companies like Netflix, Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox.

