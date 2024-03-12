CodeSignal Opens Access to CodeSignal Develop for Organizations; Empowering Companies to Address Skill Gaps with AI-Powered Learning Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal Develop , an AI-powered and practice-based technical learning platform that delivers real, measurable results, is now generally available to the public.

Skills gaps continue to widen at an unprecedented rate, with 43% of organizations facing skills gaps, and an additional 44% expecting a skills shortage in the next five years. Developers have turned to artificial intelligence (AI) to learn new skills, with 76% of developers using AI-powered coding tools. In response, CodeSignal has extended the power of their outcome-driven learning to organizations with CodeSignal Develop. CodeSignal Develop allows organizations to bridge critical skills gaps and build the right skills among their existing teams to innovate faster and improve retention.

Develop builds upon CodeSignal Learn , with added features like user provisioning, admin controls, dashboards, and more. Leaders have access to actionable skills data and analytics reports. The platform allows organizations to cultivate a culture of continuous learning and skills development, enabling their teams to not only keep pace with technological advancements, but also drive innovation and success.

"In today's tech landscape, the ability to adapt and build new skills quickly is imperative," says Tigran Sloyan, CEO & Co-Founder of CodeSignal. "CodeSignal Develop provides business leaders with the tools they need to effectively upskill and consistently nurture their teams, enabling their businesses to innovate and thrive."

Organizations interested in CodeSignal Develop can explore plans and solutions at codesignal.com/pricing . Starting at just $24.29 per user per month when billed annually, o erings are designed to align with business objectives.

With 85M unfilled jobs expected by 2030 due to a lack of skilled talent, CodeSignal Develop makes a significant advancement in how organizations cultivate and upskill talent. CodeSignal Develop allows organizations to unlock the full potential of their teams, fostering a culture of continuous growth and innovation.

CodeSignal is on a mission to discover and develop the skills that will shape the future. Our skills assessments and AI-powered learning tools empower high-performing teams to go beyond skill gaps and help individuals cultivate the skills they need to level up. Wherever you are on your skills journey, CodeSignal meets you there and gets you where you need to go.

Founded in 2015, CodeSignal has powered almost 3 million skills evaluations and is trusted by leading companies like Netflix, Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox.

