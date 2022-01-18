codeSpark Academy Expands Game Design Offerings with "Adventure Game"

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- codeSpark Academy, the #1 learn-to-code app for kids, announced today the launch of "Adventure Game," a powerful new set of design tools on the award-winning platform. With the "Adventure Game" feature, kids can now use code to create open-ended role-playing games, inspired by classic hit games like "The Legend of Zelda" and "Animal Crossing."

"'Adventure Game' furthers our goal of inspiring kids to create with code and express themselves in new ways," said Grant Hosford, Co-Founder and General Manager of codeSpark. "This easy-to-use creative mode gives parents, teachers, and kids even more of what they love about codeSpark Academy. Kids were emphatic during play testing about how much they love creating open-ended 3D challenges using our 'Adventure Game' templates and tools. The biggest creative community for kids in the world will now be even more dynamic."

"Adventure Game" makes it easier for codeSpark's millions of users to play, learn, and code. These innovative creative tools require less hand-eye coordination than other creative modes, and kids can also add features such as speech bubbles for every character, enhancing the storytelling element of the game.

"When introducing a challenging subject like coding, it's important to engage children and give them a fun, personal connection to the material," said Joe Shochet, codeSpark Co-Founder and Head of Product. "By allowing kids to create the same kind of popular games they are already playing, we can encourage them to stick with the learning longer by turning game time into learning time. Building early confidence and positive attitudes towards coding will build persistence through their coding education."

In 2021, kids created 12.6 million games and stories on codeSpark Academy. For more information, visit codespark.com, or download the app on the App Store, Google Play or Amazon Appstore.

