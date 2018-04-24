Codewise Appoints John Malatesta as President

John Malatesta, a Doctor of Economics and a member of the Forbes Agency Council, has held multiple senior leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies and high-growth startups during his 22-year career in the software industry. In his new role, he will be responsible for the strategic and operational direction and management of all Codewise departments and for the full P&L. He will also continue to serve as Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Codewise.

"The exponential growth of Codewise's revenue, pioneering new innovative technologies and the progressive expansion into new geographies now calls for the deployment of a state-of-the-art operational management structure," said Robert Gryn, CEO and Owner of Codewise. "John's delegated responsibility for the effective management of all operations will enable me to dedicate even more of my time and resources to high-priority strategic decisions and to breakthrough and visionary technological enhancements of the AdTech ecosystem."

"I am honored to continue serving Codewise as our company continues its exponential global expansion," said John Malatesta, President of Codewise. "As a result of the consistent alignment of product innovation and customer experience to our clients' ever-changing needs, since our inception in 2012 we've been able to continuously achieve a profitable 290% average annual growth rate. Meeting the new demanding expectations that the AdTech industry will set in the future requires continuous enhancements of our processes and operations as well as the deployment and coordinated management of additional industry-leading engineering, product management and customer-facing resources. This calls for an even stronger planning and operational alignment across all our departments, to be achieved with a unified and adaptive company governance built around each and every customer."

About Codewise

Codewise is a place where talent thrives. Since 2011 it has provided a collaborative environment that fosters creative solutions and growth, enabling it to build its flagship advertising technology platforms: Zeropark, a performance traffic exchange, and Voluum, the market-leading campaign tracker with an integrated native advertising Demand-Side Platform. Codewise is an entirely self-funded, venture-building company, headquartered in Krakow, Poland, with offices in London and Santa Monica. The company employs over 200 talented individuals and supports customers in 190 countries worldwide. www.codewise.com

About Voluum

Voluum is a full-stack marketing platform for all your performance analytics, tracking, optimization and media buying. The suite consists of the Voluum Tracker, the trusted leader in cross-screen performance tracking, and the integrated Voluum DSP, a next-generation native advertising Demand-Side Platform. Voluum is the go-to tool for optimizing and scaling your campaigns, featuring anti-fraud filtering, whitelisting and an outstanding reporting speed. Powered by a powerful proprietary database, since September 2014, Voluum has served thousands of SaaS customers in over 190 countries worldwide. www.voluum.com

About Zeropark

Zeropark is a performance traffic exchange connecting the advertisers, affiliates and media buying teams with high performance traffic sources, in Real-Time. It offers hand-picked traffic from parked domain redirects, Mobile App and Premium Pop. It features robust targeting options and powerful optimization tools bolstered by machine learning mechanisms, all in a user-friendly interface. Zeropark serves 150 million ad views every day. www.zeropark.com

