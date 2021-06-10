CodeWizardsHQ Announces One-of-a-Kind Online Summer Internship for High Schoolers

CodeWizardsHQ is the only online coding program that offers a real world internship experience. Tweet this

"The internship is a unique opportunity for students to apply what they have learned in the classroom to a real world project. Students learn how to communicate with their team members and how to meet weekly deadlines," said CodeWizardsHQ teacher and internship mentor Larry Cherry.

CodeWizardsHQ is the only online coding program that offers a real world internship experience. The internship is the culmination of the company's 12-course high school program, and students must go through an application process to be considered. At the end of every internship, students receive a letter of completion, an official transcript, and a recommendation letter from the internship's mentor.

"When we created our high school program, I knew that it was important for these students to be able to apply their coding skills in a real world setting. We've been fortunate to work with some wonderful nonprofits so students get the opportunity to give back to a worthy cause while gaining priceless experience," said CodeWizardsHQ Founder Jey Iyempandi.

Learn more about the internship, and about CodeWizardsHQ's online coding classes for elementary, middle, and high school students (including accelerated summer classes ), at www.codewizardshq.com .

