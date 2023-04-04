Codex IT Acquires Computer Infrastructure Support Company

Continues to enhance its patient-centric technology support and service capabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Codex IT, a national leader in healthcare technology solutions and managed services, just announced the acquisition of Practical Systems, LLC, a computer infrastructure support company based in Cayce, South Carolina, outside of Columbia. Codex IT CEO, Wes Strickling & Practical Systems owners Kevin Lawson and Greg Larson worked to bring the two organizations together.

This strategic acquisition is the second for Codex IT this year allowing them to secure a significant presence in South Carolina, helping to ensure it continues as the partner of choice for healthcare groups with a focus on patient-centric technology support. This acquisition allows Codex IT to continue to expand its national footprint to six support centers across the U.S. as one of the leading healthcare-focused MSPs.

"Our strategic acquisition of Practical Systems, LLC broadens our national reach, boosts our expertise, and enhances our support capabilities," said Strickling. "Now, with technology support centers in six major cities in the U.S., we are one of the leading healthcare IT companies in the country."

"We are excited about partnering with Codex IT to increase our capacity and to exceed our clients' technology support expectations. Our combined capabilities will allow us to help our clients continue to grow in their respective markets by providing the best experience for both patients and staff," said Lawson.

About Practical Systems, LLC

For nearly 25 years, Practical Systems, LLC has shared its proven experience of offering solid solutions to its customers' technology needs. They have operated with a careful approach to growth to ensure its customers' level of service is not compromised, and work efficiently to offer a quick, professional solution to technology problems. Practical Systems is available to serve its customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

About Codex IT

Since 2004 Codex IT has been committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Codex IT is more than a technology vendor, we are an extension of clients' staff, from the Exam Lane to the C-Suite. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with service centers in North Carolina, New Hampshire, Michigan, South Carolina and Utah. Codex is one of the leading healthcare IT providers. To learn more visit: https://codextechworks.com/

Media Contact:

Melissa Howard

meli[email protected]

614.540.5520

SOURCE Codex IT