CODiE Awards Honor Nearpod + Freckle as Best Mathematics Instructional Solution

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance, a global leader in pre-K–12 education technology resources and insights, is proud to announce that Nearpod + Freckle is the recipient of the 2025 CODiE Award in the Best Mathematics Instructional Solution category. Renaissance products also received recognition as finalists in three additional CODiE Award categories.

Recognized for providing a quality, effective math solution, Nearpod and Freckle work together to connect learning insights to targeted math instruction and personalized student practice. An award-winning instructional delivery platform itself, Nearpod provides powerful interactive features and real-time data to inform instructional decisions, helping educators engage every student. Freckle is a standards-aligned practice program that supports differentiated learning by adapting in real time and offering scaffolds and supports to guide students and build confidence.

Together, Nearpod and Freckle offer a unified math solution, so educators can focus less on searching for the right resources and more on delivering high-quality math instruction that drives real growth.

"It's an honor to be recognized by our industry peers for providing a math solution that saves time for educators and effectively accelerates students' learning," said Todd Brekhus, Chief Product Officer at Renaissance. "Together, Nearpod and Freckle help educators strengthen students' conceptual understanding and procedural fluency, creating a powerful math learning cycle that core curriculum alone can't match."

As part of the CODiE Awards' scoring process, an industry expert described the overall value of Nearpod and Freckle working together:

"The Renaissance math solution excels by combining diagnostic assessments, adaptive practice, and engaging instruction into one ecosystem. Unlike standalone solutions, this integration allows teachers to connect student data directly to practice and instruction, saving time while increasing impact."





"Teachers gain immediate insights into performance, administrators see growth trends, and parents can understand student progress. These actionable reports make it easier to focus on the skills that matter most."





"The system's scalability makes it a practical choice for districts looking to improve math instruction holistically."





"Renaissance provides an impactful and balanced solution. … It effectively empowers educators to close learning gaps and accelerate student growth."

In addition to honoring the strategic alignment of Nearpod and Freckle, the judges named three additional Renaissance solutions as CODiE Award finalists: DnA for Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution, Renaissance Next for Best Suite of Connected/Integrated Solutions, and Renaissance Educator Academy for Best Professional Learning Platform.

The CODiE Awards are the only peer-recognized program honoring excellence and innovation across the technology landscape. Each product undergoes a rigorous evaluation by expert judges and industry peers based on innovation, impact, and overall value.

Learn more about using Nearpod and Freckle to support high-quality math instruction and practice at renaissance.com/the-proven-formula-for-math-success.

About Renaissance

As a global leader in education technology operating in more than 110 countries, Renaissance is committed to providing educators with insights and resources to accelerate growth and help all students build a strong foundation for success. We believe that technology can unlock a more effective learning experience, ensure that students get the personalized teaching they need to thrive, and help educators and administrators to truly, fully, See Every Student. Learn more at renaissance.com.

