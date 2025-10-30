Renaissance Amplifies Student Voices With Flocabulary Rap Contest

Nationwide contest celebrates students' creativity, provides an opportunity to publish a lesson for 20,000 schools across America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance, a global leader in pre-K–12 education technology, is hosting a nationwide rap contest through the popular Flocabulary platform. As a creative opportunity for educators to engage learners, the contest invites students to research, write, and rhyme about a historical figure who inspires them for a chance to have their lyrics turned into a Flocabulary video and lesson.

The Flocabulary Student Voice Rap Contest expands on Renaissance's mission to accelerate learning for students of all abilities and backgrounds by celebrating and uplifting their voices. Students begin by selecting a historical figure who piques their interest. They research and then use their creativity to write at least 16 lines about what they learned, incorporating strong vocabulary, rhythm, and flow.

Two winners (grades K–5 and 6–12) will have their hip-hop-inspired raps turned into a Flocabulary video and a suite of learning activities. The winning lessons will be made available to 20,000 schools across the country.

"The lyricism in hip-hop is incredible for helping students engage with curriculum and become stronger writers," said Dr. Mervin Jenkins, Director and Solutions Consultant at Renaissance. "This music genre relies on many of the techniques common in poetry, and it's created to tell stories, evoke emotions, and share perspectives about the world. Music opens doors and helps people connect, and I can't wait to see and to celebrate students' creativity."

Flocabulary is an engaging instructional platform in the Renaissance ecosystem that uses hip-hop and storytelling to teach academic concepts, build vocabulary, and spark creativity. It offers over 1,300 standards-aligned video-based lessons to support vocabulary acquisition and comprehension skills across K–12 subjects. The high-quality videos captivate learners and create an impactful and memorable learning experience by harnessing the power of hip-hop music, visual art, storytelling, humor, drama, and poetry.

Potential applicants may be inspired by winning videos from previous contests:

"Have you ever heard of Sojourner Truth, a freedom fighter even from her youth? With courage, persistence, and a moral compass, Sojourner Truth was a hero of justice!" — Elementary school winner for the Black History Month Contest in 2023: Isabella V. from California





"It's the tale of a woman, Grace Fryer was her name. She worked in a factory, but the price she paid was pain. Radium in her hands, the glow in the night, but she didn't know the poison was creeping into her life." — Secondary school winner for the Student Voice Rap Contest in 2024: Alaina S. from Ohio

To learn more about the Flocabulary Student Voice Rap Contest, review the contest details. Entries will be accepted through Nov. 30, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EST. The winning entries will premiere as Flocabulary lessons in April 2026 during National Poetry Month.

As a global leader in education technology operating in more than 110 countries, Renaissance is committed to providing educators with insights and resources to accelerate growth and help all students build a strong foundation for success. We believe that technology can unlock a more effective learning experience, ensure that students get the personalized teaching they need to thrive, and help educators and administrators to truly, fully, See Every Student. Learn more at renaissance.com.

