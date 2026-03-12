McGraw Hill and Renaissance Announce Data Integration To Enhance Personalized Learning in Support of Student Outcomes

New integration between McGraw Hill's core curricula and Renaissance assessments elevates data-driven instruction to support educators in driving learning outcomes

COLUMBUS, Ohio, and BLOOMINGTON, Minn., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE: MH) ("McGraw Hill") and Renaissance, two long-standing leaders serving pre-K–12 students, schools, and districts, have launched a new collaboration to enhance data-driven, personalized learning experiences and improve learning outcomes.

Launching nationwide for back-to-school 2026, the collaboration enables the connection of data between Renaissance Star Assessments and McGraw Hill's trusted math and literacy curricula to provide educators with clearer visibility into student progress while enabling more precise, actionable instruction across every classroom and grade.

Providing McGraw Hill curriculum insights within Renaissance Intelligence℠—Renaissance's new unified data and insights system—strengthens educators' abilities to connect assessment, instruction, and practice more meaningfully at scale. Renaissance Intelligence brings together previously siloed data streams, and this integration ensures that McGraw Hill curriculum sequences become a powerful part of that connected ecosystem.

The new integration also enables the seamless import of Star Math and Star Reading assessment data directly into the McGraw Hill Standards and Skills Proficiency Graph. This tool powers personalized learning within McGraw Hill's core curricula—including national Reveal Math, California Reveal Math, and across the country for the new McGraw Hill Literacy franchise for K–12: Emerge!, Summit!, and Soar!.

By merging multiple data sources, the Standards and Skills Proficiency Graph personalizes instruction for students and maps proficiency to state standards and skills, allowing teachers to quickly identify student needs, receive data-driven recommendations for individuals and groups, and access curated McGraw Hill resources. This process streamlines lesson planning and improves targeted support for all learners.

"Connected solutions like this are essential for supporting educators and students in today's classrooms," said Jana Thompson, Chief Product Officer at McGraw Hill K–12. "By uniting data from multiple sources—including assessments and curricula—educators gain a more comprehensive understanding of student progress and learning needs. This integrated approach not only helps teachers save valuable time but also empowers them to drive measurable progress by delivering more personalized learning experiences that meet each student's unique needs."

"Collaborating with McGraw Hill strengthens our commitment to bringing powerful, connected insights to every classroom," said Todd Brekhus, Chief Product Officer at Renaissance. "This integration is a key step forward for Renaissance Intelligence, enabling teachers to easily connect Star Assessments data with instructional content they trust. When educators can instantly see what students need—and access targeted resources with confidence—they unlock a new level of personalization and make meaningful learning gains possible for all students."

To learn more about this collaboration, please visit: McGraw Hill and the Renaissance Core Publisher Program.

About McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill is a leading global provider of education solutions for pre-K–12, higher education, and professional learning, supporting the evolving needs of millions of educators and students around the world. We provide trusted, high-quality content and personalized learning experiences that use data, technology, and learning science to help students progress towards their goals. Through our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and belonging, we are dedicated to improving outcomes and access to education for all. We have over 30 offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America, and make our learning solutions available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X.

About Renaissance

As a global leader in education technology operating in more than 110 countries, Renaissance is committed to providing educators with insights and resources to accelerate growth and help all students build a strong foundation for success. We believe that technology can unlock a more effective learning experience, ensure that students get the personalized teaching they need to thrive, and help educators and administrators to truly, fully, See Every Student. Learn more at renaissance.com.

SOURCE Renaissance