Codie Blocks Set to Revolutionize Early Childhood Coding Education with Launch at FETC 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Codie, LLC, a leader in early childhood educational technology, is excited to announce the official launch of Codie Blocks, the friendliest coding language for young learners, at the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) 2025 in Orlando, Florida, from January 13th to 17th.

By leading with rich narrative and memorable characters, Codie Blocks seamlessly integrates social-emotional learning (SEL) with STEM education, helping children build resilience, empathy, and collaboration skills alongside computational thinking. Codie Blocks empowers children ages 3-6 to learn the foundational principles of coding and computational thinking through hands-on play. Combining high quality comedic videos with physical coding blocks and an engaging digital app, the system fosters problem-solving, creativity, and critical thinking in a fun, story-driven way.

"We believe that every child should have the opportunity to develop computational thinking skills at an early age to help shape their future," said Don Moody, CEO and Founder of Codie, LLC. "With the launch of Codie Blocks at FETC, we are bringing a groundbreaking learning tool to educators that makes coding as easy as playing with blocks."

Gordon Smith, Executive Vice President of Education at Codie, LLC, added, "Our mission is to empower educators with easy to use tools that inspire creativity and curiosity, along with social-emotional growth." Caroline Rosenbloom, Chief Curriculum Officer at Codie, LLC, stated, "Codie Blocks represents the next step in early STEM education, designed with teachers and students in mind to make computational thinking a part of everyday learning through meaningful stories and engaging characters."

As part of its comprehensive rollout, Codie Blocks will be showcased at booth 3080 SP, located in the Start-Up Pavilion, where educators, administrators, and edtech leaders can engage with the Codie Blocks team to explore collaboration opportunities. The launch coincides with Codie Block's expansion into partnerships with top distributors, libraries, and the PBS member stations, ensuring wide accessibility to schools and families across North America.

Don Moody is the creator of WordWorld, the beloved children's show funded by the U.S. Department of Education and a recipient of three Emmy Awards. His extensive background in educational media further underscores Codie, LLC's commitment to impactful and engaging learning experiences.

About Codie, LLC Codie, LLC is an educational technology company dedicated to developing playful and innovative learning solutions for young children. Founded by Don Moody, creator of the three-time Emmy Award-winning WordWorld, the company is on a mission to make coding education fun and accessible through cutting-edge products like Codie Blocks and the Mia & Codie TV series.

