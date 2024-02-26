Codifi Elevates Mel Gordon to President

PHOENIX, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Codifi, an emerging SaaS company specializing in field data management, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mel Gordon as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Codifi is backed by an investment from The Riverside Company (Riverside), a global private investor focused on the smaller end of the middle market.

Since its inception in 2014, Codifi has been at the forefront of digital archaeology and cultural heritage preservation. With its innovative Codifi Field Data Management (Codifi FDM) solution, Codifi has expanded its reach beyond Cultural Resource Management (CRM) to provide a first-of-its-kind solution that is project and workflow-driven, centering on data security and sovereignty to professionals across diverse industries, including Construction, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, and more.

Codifi provides robust tools for field data documentation, analysis, and collaboration – all in one platform. By digitizing and centralizing data, Codifi significantly reduces manual efforts and administrative costs associated with capturing data in the field. Its user-friendly interface, customizable features, and significant data management capabilities empower organizations to streamline workflows, preserve and integrate valuable data, and enhance collaboration among stakeholders.

As President and COO of Codifi, LLC, Mel Gordon brings over 18 years of experience in leading IT and business operations. With a focus on agile frameworks and fostering engaging cultures, Mel has a proven track record in driving strategic initiatives, launching innovative products, and scaling for growth.

Simultaneously, Codifi's Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Michael Ashley, adds the role of Chief Evangelist as the company enters its next phase of growth. In his new capacity as Chief Evangelist, Dr. Michael Ashley will continue his work at the forefront of product innovation, with an increased focus on market engagement and strategic partnerships to advocate for Codifi's mission and vision. Dr. Ashley's groundbreaking work in digital solutions for archaeology has been pivotal in Codifi's journey, and his transition to Chief Evangelist underscores the company's dedication to thought leadership and innovation.

