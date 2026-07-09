CÓDIGO 1530® UNVEILS 15-YEAR EXTRA AÑEJO, A RARE DOUBLE BARREL RELEASE

Limited to 350 bottles, the special expression is aged 15 years in French white oak

Cabernet barrels and finished for an additional six months in French Cognac casks

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Código 1530 is raising the bar for ultra-premium tequila with the debut of 15-Year Extra Añejo. This exceptionally rare release is limited to just 350 bottles worldwide. Aged far beyond industry norms for extra añejo tequilas, the latest expression highlights both the brand's commitment to traditional craftsmanship and a growing movement toward transparency and long-form aging in agave spirits, positioning it at the intersection of luxury collectability and masterful artistry.

Código 1530 15-Year Extra Añejo

Aged to taste, Código 1530 15-Year Extra Añejo is matured for 15 years in French white oak Cabernet barrels before spending an additional six months finishing in French Cognac casks. This double-barrel process brings remarkable structure, elegance and depth to the liquid while preserving the character and integrity that define Código 1530. Produced using centuries-old codes and customs inspired by the ancestors who cultivated the rich agave lands of Jalisco, the expression is crafted from naturally filtered local water, fully matured agave and time. The result is a tequila of extraordinary patience and presence, created for slow savoring and meaningful occasions.

In the glass, Código 1530 15-Year Extra Añejo reveals a deep red-amber hue. The nose opens with layered notes of toasted oak, buttery maple, rich vanilla and dark cacao, lifted by a subtle mineral edge. On the palate, the liquid is creamy and robust, balanced by notes of dry plum, gentle cinnamon and polished oak. A long, velvety finish carries lingering hints of tobacco, adding sophistication and lasting warmth.

"Our 15-Year Extra Añejo is a singular liquid and above all, a symbol of patience —fifteen years in Cabernet French Oak and Cognac casks, waiting for the moment it was truly ready," said Federico Vaughn, Código 1530 Tequila Co-founder. He added, "This is a tequila made for the connoisseur and the person who understands that the rarest things are never rushed. Some tequilas you drink; this one you remember."

Presented as a complete luxury experience, each individually numbered release includes one 750mL bottle of Código 1530 15-Year Extra Añejo, two crystal tasting glasses, a handcrafted crystal decanter with a gold-plated stopper, a bespoke presentation case, and a Certificate of Authenticity attesting to its provenance and rarity.

Código 1530 15-Year Extra Añejo is bottled at 40% ABV and will be available in limited quantities for a suggested retail price of $4,100 in the US and select retailers worldwide. For more info on the release, visit codigo1530.com.

About Código 1530

Código 1530 is a premium spirits brand inspired by the legend of a private recipe known for generations by only a select group of Mexico's most respected families and finest jimadors. Now available to the world, Código 1530's tequila and mezcal offerings have been perfected using time-honored customs & historic traditions. Passionately produced in Amatitán, Jalisco, MX the rested tequilas are meticulously aged to taste in the world's finest French Oak Cabernet wine barrels procured from the Napa Valley region. Código 1530 is available in all 50 states, and in over 30 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.codigo1530.com

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; superior wines Kenwood Vineyards and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and exquisite champagnes Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and is responsible for more than 1,000 jobs across the country. As 'Creators of Conviviality', we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees, and suppliers. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com

SOURCE Código 1530