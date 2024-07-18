Coding And Marking Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 1.46 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing need for product traceability to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coding and marking equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.46 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.89% during the forecast period. Increasing need for product traceability is driving market growth, with a trend towards deploying of equipment leasing business model. However, high operational costs poses a challenge. Key market players include ATD UK, BestCode, Brother Industries Ltd., Cyklop International, Danaher Corp., Diagraph, Dover Corp., Engage Technologies Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Keyence Corp., Matthews International Corp., MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Overprint Ltd., Paul Leibinger GmbH and Co. KG, Pro Mach Inc., REA Elektronik GmbH, RN Mark Inc., SATO Holdings Corp., and Control Print Ltd..

Global Coding and Marking Equipment Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (CIJ printing and coding, Laser coding and marking, PALM, TTO, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America), and End-user (Food and beverage, Healthcare, Industrial, and Automotive and others) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled ATD UK, BestCode, Brother Industries Ltd., Cyklop International, Danaher Corp., Diagraph, Dover Corp., Engage Technologies Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Keyence Corp., Matthews International Corp., MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Overprint Ltd., Paul Leibinger GmbH and Co. KG, Pro Mach Inc., REA Elektronik GmbH, RN Mark Inc., SATO Holdings Corp., and Control Print Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Coding and marking equipment is essential for businesses to ensure product traceability and quality. However, the high running costs, including maintenance, servicing, and disposal, can act as a barrier for organizations, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in investing in this equipment. To address this challenge, many companies are opting for equipment leasing solutions. Leasing offers several advantages, such as lower capital costs, monthly and quarterly payment options, line optimization, futureproof solutions, and reduced downtime. Leasing companies provide maintenance and servicing solutions, preserving working capital and freeing up cash flow for other business activities. Linx Printing Technologies, a Danaher Corporation subsidiary, offers two leasing options for coding equipment: leasing the equipment and leasing it with comprehensive servicing and maintenance. Videojet, another Danaher Corporation subsidiary, provides a FullCare program for leasing coding and marking equipment. The popularity of equipment leasing is on the rise, with 80% of US companies leasing equipment regularly. The trend is expected to continue due to the increasing demand from SMEs. Consequently, many coding and marking equipment providers are incorporating equipment leasing into their business models, contributing to the growth of the global coding and marking equipment market.

The Coding and Marking Equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in flexible packs, medical equipment, food safety, and brand protection. This market caters to various industries like Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, and more. Flexible packs and medical equipment require advanced marking solutions for traceability, serialization, and information display. Inkjet printers, laser markers, and thermal transfer printers are popular choices for coding and marking. Food safety regulations drive the demand for disinfectants, masks, and sanitizers, leading to increased usage of coding and marking equipment for product labeling and secondary packaging materials. Pharmaceutical producers use high-resolution inkjet coders for serialization and brand protection. Linx laser coders are widely used in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors for marking medical devices and equipment. E-commerce and online transactions increase the need for efficient labeling systems and RFID tagging. Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) and Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) technologies are popular for their speed and accuracy. Packaging types like PET bottles, containers, and tubes require coding and marking for product identification. Marking equipment is used for various materials like aluminum, corrugated packaging, and more. Printheads and ink droplets ensure high-quality marking, while advanced technologies like laser marking and thermal printing offer superior results. Overall, the Coding and Marking Equipment market is a dynamic and growing industry, catering to various sectors and their unique marking requirements.

Market Challenges

• Coding and marking equipment is a significant investment for manufacturers, involving both upfront capital costs and ongoing operational expenses. Capital costs consist of initial investment, material handling, and installation fees. Operational costs encompass consumable expenses, maintenance, spare parts, and training. For example, Continuous Ink Jet (CIJ) printers offer service hours ranging from 9,000 to 15,000, while laser printers have tube lives between 45,000 and 100,000 hours. Service costs may amount to USD0.20 to USD0.30 per 1,000 prints. Indirect costs include production loss due to scheduled and unscheduled downtime. Given the high initial investment and ongoing expenses, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) may find it challenging to adopt coding and marking equipment, potentially limiting market growth during the forecast period.

• The Coding and Marking Equipment market faces challenges in various industries such as Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Food packaging, and more. Online transactions require fast and accurate coding and marking solutions. Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) and Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) technologies are popular, but choosing between them depends on the application. CIJ's high-speed and high-resolution capabilities make it suitable for Pharmaceutical producers using Linx laser coders for information display. Labeling systems are essential for Product labelling, RFID tagging, and secondary packaging materials like bottles, tubes, cartons, and containers. Ink droplets and printhead technology are crucial for inkjet coders. Pharmaceutical producers require unique product identifiers to combat counterfeit products, while artwork management systems ensure accurate label designs. Continuous inkjet ink, like SIS Ink Solution, and solvent products are essential consumables. Packaging types vary, from PET bottles to aluminum containers, requiring versatile coding and marking solutions. Variable data printing and tracking codes are essential for efficient production and supply chain management.

Segment Overview

This coding and marking equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 CIJ printing and coding

1.2 Laser coding and marking

1.3 PALM

1.4 TTO

1.5 Others Geography 2.1 APAC

2.2 Europe

2.3 North America

2.4 Middle East and Africa

and 2.5 South America End-user 3.1 Food and beverage

3.2 Healthcare

3.3 Industrial

3.4 Automotive and others



1.1 CIJ printing and coding- Continuous inkjet (CIJ) printing and coding is a popular solution for marking and coding products in various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, and electronics. CIJ systems create characters, barcodes, and other information using a continuous flow of ink droplets, allowing for high-speed, high-resolution printing on various substrates, such as shrink and stretch wraps, cardboard boxes, cartons, and cases. CIJ is a non-contact printing system that uses electrically charged ink droplets ejected at 120,000 droplets per second, providing high-quality prints. The benefits of CIJ printing include its ability to print on porous and non-porous substrates, low maintenance costs, high-speed printing, support for various ink types and colors, and printing on curved surfaces. CIJ printers are widely used for coding and marking glass and plastic bottles, aluminum cans, cartons, and paperboard. The food and beverage and cable manufacturing industries are significant drivers of CIJ printer demand due to their increasing use. Companies like Brother Industries Ltd., Danaher Corp., and Dover Corp. Offer advanced CIJ printers, such as Domino Printing Sciences plc's AX 550i CIJ printer, which is robust for harsh factory environments. The growth of the global coding and marking equipment market is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of CIJ printers and recent advancements.

Research Analysis

The Coding and Marking Equipment market encompasses a range of technologies and applications, including flexible packaging, medical equipment, food safety, and various industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, and automotive. This market caters to the demand for traceability, authenticity, and regulatory compliance. Inkjet printers, Laser markers, Thermal transfer printers, Continuous Inkjet (CIJ), Thermal Inkjet (TIJ), and Laser Marking are the primary technologies used. These systems mark labels on bottles, tubes, cartons, and other packaging materials, ensuring product identification and tracking. The food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and healthcare sectors are significant consumers due to stringent regulations. Online transactions have increased the need for advanced coding and marking solutions to ensure authenticity and prevent counterfeit products in various industries.

Market Research Overview

The Coding and Marking Equipment market encompasses a wide range of technologies and applications, including flexible packs, medical equipment, food safety, and brand protection. This market caters to various industries such as Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, and Electronics, among others. Coding and marking equipment are essential for ensuring product traceability, safety, and authenticity. The technologies used include Inkjet Printers (CIJ and TIJ), Laser Markers, Thermal Transfer Printers, and RFID tagging. These systems are used to apply information, tracking codes, and unique product identifiers to various packaging types, including PET bottles, containers, tubes, cartons, and secondary packaging materials. The market also includes disinfectants, masks, and sanitizers for maintaining hygiene during production. Continuous inkjet technology, high-resolution inkjet coders, and artwork management systems are some advanced solutions in the market. The market is also witnessing the growth of online transactions and variable data printing to cater to the evolving industry requirements.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

CIJ Printing And Coding



Laser Coding And Marking



PALM



TTO



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

End-user

Food And Beverage



Healthcare



Industrial



Automotive And Others



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

